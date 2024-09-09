Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend

I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific pants that fashion people are all over ahead of fall. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print pant trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.

Wearing a shoe-skimming style in a spotted motif, the actor styled her fashionable pants with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.

(Image credit: Splash)

With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller wouldn't have have missed runways predicting that leopard-print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of fall 2024. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers too.

Officially, it's the pant style of the season, and I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of affordable and high-end brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's best-selling pair is worth checking out now that they've had a restock.

To shop the pant trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, scroll to discover our edit of the best leopard-print pants below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD-PRINT-PANT LOOK:

MANGO Button Knit Cardigan $46 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

ZARA Animal Print Knit Pants $46 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller. Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top ($40).

MANGO Leather Ballet Flats With Bow $80 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are still very much a thing this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT PANTS:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

GANNI Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Pants $295 SHOP NOW Ganni's leopard-print pants are a fashion-person favorite.

MAX MARA Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants $925 SHOP NOW These hang so beautifully on.

Topshop Animal Print Straight Leg Pants $85 SHOP NOW Scandi fashion people love leopard-print jeans.

LIONESS Carmlea Jeans $99 SHOP NOW Another great denim option.

MAISON MAYLE Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants $695 SHOP NOW This cropped pair will look great styled with brown suede sock boots.

ISABEL MARANT Joshua Leopard-Print Stretch-Jersey Leggings $290 SHOP NOW We saw these at Isabel Marant's F/W 24 show.

Motel Rocks Lirura Lounge Pants $75 SHOP NOW The elasticated waistband ensures all-day comfort.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.