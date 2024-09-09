Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific pants that fashion people are all over ahead of fall. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print pant trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.
Wearing a shoe-skimming style in a spotted motif, the actor styled her fashionable pants with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.
With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller wouldn't have have missed runways predicting that leopard-print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of fall 2024. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers too.
Officially, it's the pant style of the season, and I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of affordable and high-end brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's best-selling pair is worth checking out now that they've had a restock.
To shop the pant trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, scroll to discover our edit of the best leopard-print pants below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD-PRINT-PANT LOOK:
Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller.
Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top ($40).
Ballet flats are still very much a thing this season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT PANTS:
Ganni's leopard-print pants are a fashion-person favorite.
This cropped pair will look great styled with brown suede sock boots.
We saw these at Isabel Marant's F/W 24 show.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
