Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend

I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific pants that fashion people are all over ahead of fall. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print pant trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.

Wearing a shoe-skimming style in a spotted motif, the actor styled her fashionable pants with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.

Sienna Miller wears leopard print trousers.

(Image credit: Splash)

With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller wouldn't have have missed runways predicting that leopard-print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of fall 2024. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers too.

Officially, it's the pant style of the season, and I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of affordable and high-end brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's best-selling pair is worth checking out now that they've had a restock.

To shop the pant trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, scroll to discover our edit of the best leopard-print pants below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD-PRINT-PANT LOOK:

Button Knit Cardigan
MANGO
Button Knit Cardigan

Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

Animal Print Knit Pants
ZARA
Animal Print Knit Pants

Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller.

Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top ($40).

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

Ballet flats are still very much a thing this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT PANTS:

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants

These also come in five other shades.

Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Pants
GANNI
Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Pants

Ganni's leopard-print pants are a fashion-person favorite.

Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants

These hang so beautifully on.

Animal Print Straight Leg Pants
Topshop
Animal Print Straight Leg Pants

Scandi fashion people love leopard-print jeans.

Carmlea Jeans
LIONESS
Carmlea Jeans

Another great denim option.

Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants
MAISON MAYLE
Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants

This cropped pair will look great styled with brown suede sock boots.

Joshua Leopard-Print Stretch-Jersey Leggings
ISABEL MARANT
Joshua Leopard-Print Stretch-Jersey Leggings

We saw these at Isabel Marant's F/W 24 show.

Lirura Lounge Pants
Motel Rocks
Lirura Lounge Pants

The elasticated waistband ensures all-day comfort.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

