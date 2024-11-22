Sienna Miller Just Wore the Colour That Will Dominate 2025 with Winter’s Most Elegant Boot Trend
Having spent so many years at the epicentre of the British style scene, Sienna Miller is always an excellent temperature check for the trends set to ripple across London over the next few months. While always upholding her strong sense of style, Miller isn't afraid to approach a new-season trend. But, instead of letting fresh-from-the-runway items dominate her outfits, the style icon blends new trends into her wardrobe almost inconspicuously—never letting them dominate her well-refined sense of style.
As such a strong force on the London street style scene, I'm always primed to pay attention when we're treated to a new Miller look, and her most recent outfit is one of the strongest I've seen for a while. While we're still sitting snugly in these early winter days, Miller's outfit proved that her mind is already brimming with thoughts of spring/summer 2025. Styling a neutral ensemble, save a few notable pops of colour, Miller crafted an elegant base with a fresh twist. Selecting a sleek Prada bag in a light blue shade, Miller nodded to the new-season colour that will be taking over next year.
With a fresh, icy finish, a light blue hue adds an understated pop of colour that brings brightness and lightness to every ensemble. Cropping up across multiple runway spring/summer 2025 runways collections including Paul Costelloe and Jil Sander, the fresh shade is gearing up to dominate the next few months. While Miller's baby blue bag worked well with her sandy ensemble, it was the burgundy boots pairing that really made her outfit sing.
Dominating shop fronts right now, the burgundy shoe trend is one of the heroes of the autumn/winter season. Allowing the wearer to move away from a black colour palette while retaining a rich and moody payoff, burgundy shoes and boots add a warm wash of colour and an elegant point of interest to an outfit in a low-key but impactful way.
Offering inspiration for the months to come I'm eager to shop the new accessory trends that Miller is backing right now. If you are too, read on to discover our edit of the best baby blue bags and burgundy boots below.
SHOP OUR FAVOURITE BABY BLUE BAGS AND BURGUNDY BOOTS:
I always come back to Paris Texas for their elegant shoe collection.
The kitten heel detail adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
This also comes in five other shades.
This elegant top handle bag is perfect for evening styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Elegant Color That Stylish People in Copenhagen and London Are Wearing With Red
We'll be seeing a lot more of it in 2025.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sorry to My Black Coats, But Chic Women in NYC Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
From Gisele to Katie.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Ultra-Rich Color Trend That Is Chocolate Brown's Close Cousin
Family ties.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Is It Just Me, or Is Every Stylish Woman in L.A. and NYC Wearing This Elegant Bag Color?
Sorry, black bags.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans
Take note.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024
It's as useful as black.
By Allyson Payer