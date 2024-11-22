Sienna Miller Just Wore the Colour That Will Dominate 2025 with Winter’s Most Elegant Boot Trend

Having spent so many years at the epicentre of the British style scene, Sienna Miller is always an excellent temperature check for the trends set to ripple across London over the next few months. While always upholding her strong sense of style, Miller isn't afraid to approach a new-season trend. But, instead of letting fresh-from-the-runway items dominate her outfits, the style icon blends new trends into her wardrobe almost inconspicuously—never letting them dominate her well-refined sense of style.

As such a strong force on the London street style scene, I'm always primed to pay attention when we're treated to a new Miller look, and her most recent outfit is one of the strongest I've seen for a while. While we're still sitting snugly in these early winter days, Miller's outfit proved that her mind is already brimming with thoughts of spring/summer 2025. Styling a neutral ensemble, save a few notable pops of colour, Miller crafted an elegant base with a fresh twist. Selecting a sleek Prada bag in a light blue shade, Miller nodded to the new-season colour that will be taking over next year.

With a fresh, icy finish, a light blue hue adds an understated pop of colour that brings brightness and lightness to every ensemble. Cropping up across multiple runway spring/summer 2025 runways collections including Paul Costelloe and Jil Sander, the fresh shade is gearing up to dominate the next few months. While Miller's baby blue bag worked well with her sandy ensemble, it was the burgundy boots pairing that really made her outfit sing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominating shop fronts right now, the burgundy shoe trend is one of the heroes of the autumn/winter season. Allowing the wearer to move away from a black colour palette while retaining a rich and moody payoff, burgundy shoes and boots add a warm wash of colour and an elegant point of interest to an outfit in a low-key but impactful way.

Offering inspiration for the months to come I'm eager to shop the new accessory trends that Miller is backing right now. If you are too, read on to discover our edit of the best baby blue bags and burgundy boots below.

SHOP OUR FAVOURITE BABY BLUE BAGS AND BURGUNDY BOOTS:

& Other Stories Classic Leather Tote £97 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store all of your daily essentials.

Mango Leather Boots With Zip £150 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD or wear with a tonal burgundy dress.

Mali + Lili Pebbled Bow Shoulder Bag £80 SHOP NOW This pretty bow bag also comes in black

Paris Texas Knee-High Boots in Smooth Burgundy Leather £690 SHOP NOW I always come back to Paris Texas for their elegant shoe collection.

Ganni Bou Mini Leather Top Handle Bag £325 SHOP NOW Style this in your clutches or wear it as a crossbody.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Bottega Veneta Large Sardine £3760 SHOP NOW This is sitting very comfortably at the top of my wishlist.

Mango 100% Leather Kitten-Heel Ankle Boots £100 SHOP NOW The kitten heel detail adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Anonymous Copenhagen Hally Grand Cloud Bag Shiny Lamb Lichen Blue £295 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

H&M Ankle-High Sock Boots £43 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Khaite Olivia Medium Suede Top Handle Bag £1890 SHOP NOW This elegant top handle bag is perfect for evening styling.