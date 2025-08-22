Margot Robbie Just Wore the 2026 Version of the Millennial Going-Out Outfit

As a 1990 baby, Margot Robbie was born smack-dab in the middle of the millennial generation. Based on this fact alone, I can make one confident assumption about her early 2000s style: She more than likely wore our trademark going-out outfit. What was it, you might ask? I'll refresh your memory. It reliably consisted of some type of camisole—perhaps a slinky, cowl-neck version or multiple cotton ones layered on top of each other—and low-rise, bootcut jeans. I don't make the rules. That's just how it was.
These days, my fellow millennials and I have made a couple of key changes to our going-out outfits, as exemplified by Robbie's newest Vivienne Westwood look. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, who also dressed her for Barbie's acclaimed press tour, Robbie swapped a camisole for a bustier top and replaced low-slung bootcut jeans with high-rise, wide-leg trousers. Et voilà: a thoroughly modern look that will continue to be popular well into 2026. Scroll down to see Margot Robbie's new photos and shop similar pieces.
