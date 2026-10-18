We Have a Winner: This Is Going to Be the Top Denim Trend of Winter 2026

For more than seven years, I've closely followed Hailey Bieber's off-duty style and watched her fashion choices evolve. One thing that hasn't changed, though, is her love for denim. She has a wide selection, but she tends to stick with a few favorites. Some of her go-tos include a relaxed, straight vintage pair of Levi's from Denim By Orlee and low-rise baggy jeans from Gap. However, this week she ditched her usual selection for a fresh silhouette that I'm fairly confident will be everywhere this winter: low-rise, dark-wash bootcut jeans.
I'm not only certain they will be the top denim trend this winter because Bieber wore them and everything she wears becomes popular, but also because this style combines everything the modern fashion person wants in denim right now. The dark-blue wash, for one, has a uniform coloring that lends a sophisticated vibe, and the low-rise waist adds a nostalgic touch insiders are craving. On top of that, the slim bootcut fit, a departure from last year's baggy style, has that cool-girl factor because celebrities like Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Kate Moss are wearing it right now.
If you're considering trying this style, don't let the low-rise waist intimidate you. These jeans are surprisingly easy to style and can be worn much like your favorite straight-leg pair. Bieber paired hers with a cropped pink tee and heeled sandals, but you could also wear them with a fitted jacket and pointed-toe ankle boots, a cashmere sweater and ballet flats, or a fitted T-shirt, trench coat, and retro sneakers.
For those who are inspired to add this denim trend to your rotation and want to get ahead of the curve, keep scrolling. From Abercrombie to Khaite, I've rounded up the best low-rise, dark-wash bootcut jeans to shop now.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.