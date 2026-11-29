The last time I was in Paris, I spent an embarrassing amount of time haunting the aisles of the French pharmacy down the street from my hotel in the 8th arrondissement. Here's proof. While I sadly have no concrete plans to return (at least not yet!), there is some good news—that is, almost every iconic French pharmacy essential I picked up across the pond is on sale on Amazon right now.
Sure, adding an Avène item to my digital shopping cart might not hit the same as plucking it off a brick-and-mortar shelf in the heart of Paris, but my skin won't know the difference. It will welcome the TLC it gets from my favorite barrier-strengthening balms, moisturizing dry oils, and skin-renewing tonics. Ahead, see the 14 on-sale French pharmacy products I'm eyeing ahead of Cyber Monday.
Avène
Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm
I refuse to have rough, chapped lips in winter, so I'm not interested in cutesy, lightweight lip balms right now. I only care about effective and intensely moisturizing formulas, AKA Avène's Cold Cream Nourishing Lip Balm. It's thick, rich, and infused with shea butter, sucralfate, and vitamins E and F. Together, these ingredients cushion the skin against the cold weather, keeping my lips soft, smooth, and moisturized. It's quite literally a cold cream for the lips.
Avène
Thermal Spring Water Face Mist
Avène's classic face mist is also on sale right now. The one-ingredient formula (it's literally just thermal spring water!) is rich in minerals and postbiotic microflora. It hydrates, soothes sensitivity, and balances the skin's pH level. I like to use it before moisturizer for an extra kick of barrier-strengthening hydration or whenever my skin needs a refresh. Thanks to an ultra-fine mist, I can spritz it over makeup.
VICHY
Mineral 89 Booster, Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Everyone needs a trusty hyaluronic acid serum. The ingredient draws moisture into the skin. It also visibly plumps it. This iconic serum uses both hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid. The latter is another powerful humectant that attracts moisture and forms a thin, breathable layer on the skin to slow Transepidermal Water Loss. Make sure to apply it to damp skin; otherwise, you could be pulling moisture out of your skin rather than putting it back in!
La Roche-Posay
12% Vitamin C Face Serum
If I could bathe in this vitamin C serum, I would. It features a 12% concentration of the hero ingredient to brighten dullness and fade discoloration. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin and prevents irritation, and salicylic acid helps minimize the appearance of pores. My sun damage doesn't stand a chance.
La Roche-Posay
Retinol Face Serum
Winter is also the season I get back on my retinol game. La Roche-Posay's Retinol Serum features pure and gradual-release retinol (which lowers the potential for irritation). It's also spiked with barrier-strengthening niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. You can expect it to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and all other visible signs of aging, without leaving your skin red and sensitive.
Embryolisse
Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturizer & Makeup Primer
I've used so many moisturizers throughout my decade of tenure as a beauty editor, but I only come back to a rare few. Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is one of them. With a 6-in-1 formula, it works as a traditional moisturizer, makeup primer, mask, cleansing milk, aftershave, and after-sun product. Its balmy (but not greasy) texture grips makeup, creating a seamless canvas for foundation and concealer. I can't say enough good things, so I'll leave it with this: 10/10 recommend.
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
What can I say about Nuxe's iconic Huile Prodigieuse that hasn't already been said? For the uninitiated, it's a dry oil, meaning it absorbs quickly and effortlessly, without leaving an oil-slick residue. Apply it to the skin and hair for lightweight moisture. Most of all, though, it's praised for its iconic scent, made with notes of orange blossom, magnolia, and vanilla. Warm, rich, and sophisticated, it's so good that I skip perfume when I use it (yet I still get compliments!).
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmering Dry Oil
I also recommend the shimmer version. It makes limbs look satiny and ethereal.
Avène
Cicalfate+ Skin Barrier Repair Protective Cream
I can't count the number of dermatologists who recommend this iconic barrier cream. Even celebs love it (Hailey Bieber included; she once said she "couldn't live without" it). With postbiotics and a copper-zinc complex, it soothes irritation and repairs damaged moisture barriers. It's free of fragrances, parabens, sulfates, alcohols, and silicones. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it's suitable for most skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. It's so gentle that it's accepted by the National Eczema Association, and it's even safe to use on infants.
I like using it as an overnight mask. I apply a generous amount to my skin before I go to sleep. When I wake up in the morning, my skin is moisturized, plump, and smooth. You'd never guess I have chronic redness and irritation from rosacea.
BIAFINE
Skin Recovery Emulsion
This iconic French pharmacy product finally became available to shop in the U.S. *this year.* Yep, that means before 2026, beauty editors, like me, were hoarding tubes from past trips or begging friends and family to bring them back from summer vacations.
It's a salve that soothes and heals the skin after slight trauma, such as sunburn. "Biafine is used to support the skin after minor burns, sun exposure, and procedural irritation," Hajrie Sulejmani, CEN, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, DNP, a board-certified aesthetic injector and the founder of The Aesthetics Loft, previously told WWW. "Its role is not to treat but to stabilize, maintaining hydration and reducing discomfort while the skin repairs itself. It creates a controlled environment that allows the barrier to recover more efficiently. In practice, it's a recovery step, not a corrective one." So, in other words, it's not meant to replace your daily moisturizer. Instead, it should be used as an SOS skin reliever after sunburn, irritation, or post-procedure.
Bioderma
Atoderm Cleansing Oil For Face and Body
We double-cleanse our faces, but why don't we double-cleanse our bodies? I recently started doing this by using this shower oil first, followed by a foaming gel body wash. If my skin is really dry, I skip the foaming gel body wash altogether.
Some people are hesitant to invest in a shower oil, thinking it will be greasy or fail to clean their skin. Trust me, though—this one is soft, silky, and rinses clean. It also removes dirt, sweat, and grime like a charm. It's *the* French pharmacy product I recommend for anyone who struggles with dry, scaly shins, like me.
Bioderma
Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water
Behold: The best micellar water in existence...in my opinion at least. It dissolves sunscreen and makeup quickly and easily with no tugging or pulling necessary. It's also gentle and hydrating on sensitive skin. I always keep a bottle handy for removing stubborn eye makeup or cleaning up winged liner (just apply a drop or two on a cotton swap to clean up the shape).
Embryolisse
Color Balm 3-In-1 Makeup Stick for Cheeks, Eyes & Lips
WWW's senior beauty editor, Jamie, turned me on to this product. In her words, "It's brimming with skin-loving hydrators like aloe vera, Centella asiatica (aka cica), cottonseed oil, and castor oil, so it's essentially a skincare-makeup hybrid—one with an incredibly smooth glide and vibrant color payoff. I use the shade Mocha for my entire face (lids, lips, cheekbones, and hairline), and the rosy-brown pigment results in the prettiest, sun-kissed flush. Now, I won't rest until I have my hands on every single option." Enough said.
A313
Retinol Cream
You'd be hard-pressed to find a beauty editor who doesn't recommend this gentle retinol cream. Even derms give it their stamp of approval. It contains 0.12% retinol esters, a very mild form of vitamin A, to smooth skin texture and fade dark spots.
It's not the strongest vitamin A product on the market, but that's kind of the whole point. It allows people with sensitive skin to use it consistently, without fear of long-term redness, peeling, or irritation. Oftentimes, slow and steady wins the race.
Note: It contains peanut oil, so if you're allergic to peanuts, steer clear.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.