If you look outside and find that the forecast isn't exactly screaming beach weather, you're not alone, but what better reason to book a vacation? (Plus, on Tuesday, the travel industry usually doles out some serious deals for Travel Tuesday.) And before heading off to the tropical destination of your choosing, you'll need a few new bikinis to pack. Fortunately, a new bikini trend is ascending just before 2027, just in time for your upcoming trip.
This once-dated trend is making a comeback thanks to Hailey Bieber and her 30th birthday weekend in the Bahamas. The Rhode founder celebrated the occasion with her closest friends, posting about the trip on Instagram and including multiple photos of her on a yacht wearing a metallic bikini, paired with a cowboy hat from Lack of Color and a maxi-length, leopard-print cover-up from Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 1997 collection. Her bikini? A bronze-colored vintage Gucci style with horsebit hardware. Her post? 16.5k likes and counting. I think people like her bikini—enough to make it one of 2027's top swimwear trends.
But Bieber isn't the only one driving metallic bikinis' popularity right now. Bella Hadid has also shown favoritism toward the style, wearing a Tropic of C version while on a yacht with friends last spring. Her bikini choice didn't generate much buzz back then, but now that Bieber has also chosen metallic swimwear, we're starting to see a pattern.
Will metallic bikinis be 2027's first true swimwear trend? All signs are pointing to yes.
On Bella Hadid: Tropic of C bikini
Before your 2027 vacation transition from just a plan to your reality, shop the metallic bikini trend below, ensuring your travel wardrobe is current and photo-ready.
Shop the Metallic Bikini Trend
ZARA
Metallic-Effect Underwire Bikini Top
A perfect alt for both Bieber and Hadid's bronze bikini.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.