Cyber Monday deals are finally here. If you missed the other Black Friday and Cyber Week deals, this is your last chance to score such deep discounts on top-tier products. Since shopping is quite literally my job, I wanted to highlight a can't-miss sneaker sale going on at Adidas right now. Currently, you can take 40% off some full-priced and already-reduced trending sneaker styles with the code CYBER for the brand's Cyber Monday promotions. Don't worry. I don't believe in gatekeeping, so I've highlighted the best of the best Adidas sneaker deals ahead just for you.
As far as style goes, these on-sale sneakers are so on-trend. You can expect low-profile styles like the Handball Spezials and Gazelles, along with a little dash of more athletic silhouettes like the Adistar line.
Note: The prices below reflect the costs pre-discount. Apply the code CYBER to see the dollars fall off.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.