Yes, you read that correctly. Right now, you can score a handful of popular Ugg styles for 30% off. I've highlighted the exact pairs of Uggs that are a part of this promotion for you below. Keep scrolling to snatch up a pair during this amazing sale.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.