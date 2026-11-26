If you've been having Grace Van Patten withdrawals since Tell Me Lies ended earlier this year, you're not alone. While we await her next project—the based-on-a-true-story movie Rubber Hut—perhaps a behind-the-scenes look at her 30th birthday celebrations will tide you over.
Last weekend, Van Patten took a girls' trip to the Hudson Valley for her milestone birthday, and she kindly brought us along for the ride (virtually, that is). She shared her photo diary with Who What Wear, detailing where she stayed, what she ate, and what she wore. Her lodging of choice? The posh Wildflower Farms, an Auberge Collection property set on 140 acres. (Yes, the same hotel Timothée Chalametname-dropped in a Vogue interview.)
As for her weekend wardrobe, that was all Moncler. She wore pieces from the new Moncler Teddy Collection, "an irresistibly soft collection of teddy pieces that celebrates the cozy texture of a teddy bear through luxurious fleece and considered functionality," the brand explains. Scroll down to see Van Patten's 30th birthday travel diary and shop the exact pieces she wore.
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"The warmest welcome to Wildflower Farms, complete with my favorite birthday treats and some cozy gifts from Moncler."
"Bundled up with my girls."
Moncler
Cedre Teddy Short Down Jacket
"Donuts with a view. Doesn't get much better than this."
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.