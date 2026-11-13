The winter 2026-27 outfit trends are starting to take shape, and there's no better place to spot them than on celebrities out and about in already-chilly NYC. This week, one of those celebrities is Ariana Grande, who's been busy promoting Focker-in-Law. Earlier this week, Grande was photographed heading out of a press junket for the film, wearing an outfit that I already called out in a recent piece about the elegant winter trend It girls are already wearing with jeans: a fur-trimmed jacket. If you ask me, it's the trend of the season.
Grande paired her classic blue jeans with a Nour Hammour shearling jacket, and made it all look even more winter 2026 by wearing the buzzy combination with the French-girl-beloved heel trend, ballet pumps (her go-to white leather Sandy Liang pair along with matching socks, because it's cold). This exact outfit is one I predict we'll see on plenty of chic dressers the world over for the next several months.
If you want to join the stylish fray, keep scrolling to shop fur-trimmed jackets, blue jeans, and ballet pumps.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.