A lot of boot trends are getting attention right now as we enter boot season, but ankle boots aren't really one of them. Despite the classic style being a go-to option for, well, everyone, it tends to fly under the radar. If they're a quiet favorite for you, too, don't let the lack of buzz around ankle boots hinder you from wearing them in 2027. Instead, wear them in this specific way, and you'll instantly look like an It girl. Just add bootcut jeans and a leopard-print coat à la Elsa Hosk and Sarah Pidgeon, who both wore the three-piece combination in New York City this week. Coincidence? I think not.
Hosk posted her version, worn in SoHo seemingly for a day of iced-coffee sipping and shopping, on Instagram. She wore a cropped, almost A-line-shaped, leopard-print coat in faux fur, paired with a pair of faded-black bootcut jeans and black ankle boots. (They look like the Jill Booties by Saint Laurent, but I can't be certain.) She finished off the casual-cool ensemble with Celine's sold-out Drop Bucket Bag in red, adding the same pop of color Jennifer Lawrence often wears with leopard print.
Sarah Pidgeon is another NYC fashion person with an affinity for wearing ankle boots in this particular way, that is, paired with bootcut jeans and a leopard-print coat. She wore the trio to the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, pairing her longer coat with fur trim from Carelli with light-wash blue jeans, black ankle boots, and a Balenciaga City Bag. I know it's probably the Love Story of it all, but I must say, the outfit looked very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
The style rules have been set. In 2027, if you're not wearing your ankle boots specifically with bootcut jeans (of any wash) and a leopard-print coat or jacket, you're doing it wrong. Fortunately, I've already rounded up the best versions in every category, from $66 Levi's to an under-$250 leopard-print coat that looks like it costs $2,500. Plus, five pairs of ankle boots, each one better than the next. Shop the 2027 ankle-boots outfit set to dominate below.
Shop Bootcut Jeans
Pistola
Evie High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Great price alert.
Levi's
Wedgie Bootcut Jeans
You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's.
ROLLA'S
Midtown Bootcut Jeans
I had these exact Rolla's jeans in college. I wish I still had them today... oh wait. I can just order these.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Reformation's sale is too good.
Madewell
The Straight Jean in Super Stretch Denim
A fantastic wash (and price).
Shop Ankle Boots
STAUD
Wally Ankle Boots
The fact that these are on-sale and not sold out is crazy to me.
Reformation
Claudette Leather Ankle Boot
Reformation has great boots, so when they're on sale, you need to take action.
KHAITE
Nevada 40 Leather Ankle Boots
A boot that lives in every fashion person's closet.
Madewell
The Calli Ankle Boots
Do yourself a favor and get a pair of these.
ZARA
Slim Heeled Ankle Boots
Great boot. Even better price.
Shop Leopard-Print Coats
Gap
Leopard Coat
Okay, Gap, go off.
Coach
Cheetah Shearling Coat
This shearling Coach coat is next level.
Le Bop X Julia Berolzheimer
Printed Satin Opera Coat
This coat will sell out before December 25. Don't let it happen before you've secured yours.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.