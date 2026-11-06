Hailey Bieber is one of the defining fashion influencers of our time. When she steps out in a look, the effect is immediate: Sales climb, trends take off, and even skeptics can find themselves reconsidering. That's exactly what happened with the sneaker trend Bieber just brought back into the zeitgeist.
This week, Bieber was photographed grabbing coffee in L.A. wearing Nike Shox Sneakers. The futuristic style, known for its springlike columns, may bring back memories of wearing them between 2002 and 2006 with terry sweatpants, low-rise jeans, or a denim miniskirt. Bieber, however, gave the shoes a fresh, polished feel, pairing them with her go-to flared leggings and a fuzzy zip-up hoodie.
The return of this sneaker trend makes perfect sense. Fashion is cyclical, and it was only a matter of time before the style resurfaced. Plus, the chicest dressers in Switzerland, Portugal, and Denmark—three countries with some of the most influential trendsetters—have been spotted wearing these sneakers again since August 2025. They're always one step ahead.
If you're like me and regret getting rid of the pair you wore as a teenager, I'm sorry. But if you're ready to follow Bieber's lead and be an early adopter of the shoe trend you can expect to see everywhere in 2027, keep scrolling to shop the sneakers. Given Bieber's track record, they won't stay in stock for long.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.