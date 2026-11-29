The NBA has always been a league full of well-dressed people, from Wilt Chamberlain and Dennis Rodman to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. The hyper-exclusive first row of foldable chairs has, too, been historically filled with stylish fans, from Chloe Sevigny to Sarah Pidgeon. But even with an endless well of inspiration to pull from, getting dressed for a basketball game continues to stump many individuals with tickets, whether they're seated at level 300 or somehow snagged courtside seats. All these years later, one VIP guest has seemingly solved this age-old problem, and her name is Devon Lee Carlson.
In October, I noticed something particularly save-worthy in a curated photo dump the model and Wildflower Cases founder posted on Instagram. She had strategically selected her shoes to match the Los Angeles Lakers—her local team. In one photo, she wore a golden pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi heels, styled with dark-wash jeans. In another, she styled purple satin Versace Gianni pumps (which are currently on sale on Versace's website—run) with a mid-wash pair of jeans. Who cares what else she was wearing, whether it was a jersey or other piece of merch or not, her shoes did all the work, creating a perfect courtside outfit with extremely little effort.
Upon doing some additional research, I learned that this wasn't a new styling trick for Carlson, who posted a slew of Lakers outfits on Instagram all the way back in March 2024, including one photo of her wearing black jeans with yellow-and-black Chanel pumps and a purple satin handbag.
On Devon Lee Carlson: Chanel shoes
I've been obsessed ever since, and am currently curating a shopping cart full of heels to go with all my favorite teams, starting with my new home team, the Lakers, as well as the Chicago Bulls, the Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks. That way, I always have a coordinating pair of shoes to wear with jeans when one of my teams comes to L.A. (or I just go to a random Lakers game, whichever happens first).
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.