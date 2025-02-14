Not Socks, Not Tights—Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin Just Wore This Quirky Accessory With Their Heels

Just when I thought my winter wardrobe had reached its peak—coats curated, boots broken in, and tights trends well and truly exhausted—fashion throws me a curveball. Out of nowhere, a new cold-weather trend has waltzed onto the scene, and it’s one I never saw coming.

This week, Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin both stepped out in head-to-toe Miu Miu, but instead of reaching for winter’s go-to colourful or patterned tights, they embraced an unexpected throwback: leg warmers. Equal parts nostalgic and delightfully offbeat, the look added a dose of balletcore charm with a side of retro rebellion—proof that winter fashion still has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Both Brits opted for the same silk knee-high leg warmers from Miu Miu (£320) in dark grey, crafting playful yet polished outfits—a balance the brand has mastered. Sticking to a strikingly similar formula, each paired the leg warmers with a knee-length skirt in a vibrant, spring-ready shade and accessorised with the same floral chain belt. From there, their looks took different turns: Chung layered a cut-out swimsuit under a billowy trench coat, while Corrin chose a soft pink layer beneath a sky-blue leather jacket.

Matching once again, both finished their outfits with leg warmers and tall heels—a styling choice that added an unexpected dose of elegance. Chung leaned into the growing peep-toe shoe trend, while Corrin opted for a classic pointed-toe silhouette.

It’s not just Miu Miu devotees embracing the look. Influencer and podcast host Alexandra Cooper was also spotted sporting the very same surprising combination this week, pairing her leg warmers and heels with a pretty skirt and a moto leather jacket—blending balletcore sweetness with an unexpected edge.

This trend might have caught me off guard, but I’m officially intrigued. Below, discover the best leg warmers and heels to try the look for yourself.

SHOP LEG WARMERS AND HEELS:

Silk Knee-High Socks
Miu Miu
Silk Knee-High Socks

Shop the style that Chung and Corrin love.

Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes
Zara
Velvet-Effect Ankle Strap Heeled Shoes

The velvet finish gives these such an elevated energy.

2-Pack Rib-Knit Leg Warmers
H&M
2-Pack Rib-Knit Leg Warmers

Shop these while they're on sale.

Square-Toe Court Shoes
H&M
Square-Toe Court Shoes

The square-toe finish and narrow heel tap into some of the season's biggest heel trends.

Brown Leg Warmers
River Island
Brown Leg Warmers

Style these with cosy slippers or pair with a tall heel just Chung and Corrin.

Sebastian Leather Slingback Pumps
Staud
Sebastian Leather Slingback Pumps

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer

This also comes in five other shades.

Nappa Leather Pumps
Miu Miu
Nappa Leather Pumps

These also come in a brown suede style.

freepeople,

Free People
28" Stirrup Legwarmers

These also come in a vivid forrest green shade.

Eugenie Slingback Heel
Reformation
Eugenie Slingback Heel

It's official: peep-toe heels are back for spring '25.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

