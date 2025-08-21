The Fashion In-Crowd Knows That This Shorts Trend Is Way More Elegant Than Denim Cutoffs

T minus four months until Emily in Paris season five comes out. Lily Collins just shared a sneak peek at some of the amazing outfits we can expect from the new episodes, and fans understandably went wild. Just how enthusiastic are they? Well, her Instagram carousel racked up over 570,000 likes and 4300 comments in less than 12 hours. Yep, it's safe to say that Emily in Paris has a dedicated following. Because that post clearly won the algorithm yesterday, you might have missed something else Collins posted on IG this week: a laid-back, very non-Emily outfit.
Posing next to the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, Collins wore a striped CelineBra ($690) with an unbuttoned white shirt, white linen shorts, and black Hermès Oran Sandals ($840). Even though linen shorts are a close cousin to denim cutoffs, in my mind, they are far more elegant. Collins styled hers in a very casual way, but they can easily be dressed up with just a couple of swaps. On the other hand, it's trickier to make denim shorts look sophisticated, no matter your accessories. Scroll down to see Lily Collins's newest Italian outfit.
Re-Create Lily Collins's Outfit Before Summer Ends
CELINE
Bra in Athletic Knit
Celine is never a bad idea.
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt
This $16 price tag is incredibly tempting.
Madewell
Pintucked Shorts in 100% Linen
These shorts have glowing reviews on Madewell's website.
