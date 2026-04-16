Every Millennial Fashion Girl in NYC Wears This Exact T-Shirt Outfit Weekly

Jennifer Lawrence is the quintessential millennial, and as a millennial myself, I think I have the credentials to say that. I could list all the reasons why she's the quintessential millennial, but for now, let's stick to her style—specifically, one of the off-duty outfits she just wore in NYC.
While I no longer live in NYC, I visit quite a bit, and every time I do, I see chic millennials wearing the outfit trend Lawrence was spotted in on this particular occasion: a boxy white T-shirt, black pull-on pants (hers were satin, FYI), black flats, and a baseball cap (which more often than not, has a logo). We millennials love a boxy tee and pants that are comfortable but still look polished. And if I had a dollar for every Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap I see them wear, I'd be able to buy a few more to add to my already large collection of them.
All of this said, millennials are, of course, not the only age group that wears this outfit. I also want to point out that it's the perfect year-round outfit for NYC, as you can customize it by adding an extra layer if it's chilly, and change up the shoes and other accessories according to the season or to dress it up or down.
It's highly likely that you already own the pieces that make up Lawrence's outfit, but just in case, I found them for you, along with a few excellent white Leset tees, which is the brand Lawrence and the millennial fashion girl that's writing this wears on repeat.