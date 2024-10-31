J.Lo Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed
Fall is already flying by, and before we know it, winter will be in full swing. So naturally, Ugg is preparing for its prime season with yet another new pair of viral boots for the incoming cold weather. That's all to say, before you order a pair of the brand's big-hitters last winter, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, consider its latest iteration, which happens to have just received J.Lo's stamp of approval.
For a shopping trip with her daughter in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of distressed anti-skinny jeans from Acne Studios with a classic ivory turtleneck and a suede version of Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag (a style she's been carrying throughout fall). Topping off the look, she added a pair of Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boots, which are similar to the aforementioned Classic Ultra Mini Platforms but without a defined 3" heel (as opposed to a flatform silhouette).
On Jennifer Lopez: UGG Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boot ($170); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag ($8000); Acne Studios 2023f Fn Penicillin Jeans ($680)
Though they were just recently released, J.Lo's go-to winter boots for the season ahead are already wracking up positive reviews at both Nordstrom and Ugg. Scroll down to read some of the best ones, and afterward, shop the New Heights boots in three color-ways before they sell out (which they absolutely will).
Shop Ugg's next It boots for winter:
One Nordstrom customer said: "Love these boots! They fit great and so much better than the flat-looking platforms. Can wear with jeans and have an elevated look! Very comfortable as well! You will not be sorry!"
An Ugg customer said: "I wear them as often as the weather allows. They are a perfect addition to my style. A little drama with jeans, baggy pants, long skirts, or whatever i choose. I'm the artist of my style. I love them."
A Nordstrom customer said: "Absolutely love these—I cannot wait until it gets chilly enough to wear them."
Shop more boots from the New Heights line:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the One Winter Boot Trend That Every Chic Celeb Agrees On
Dakota Johnson and Sofia Richie are also fans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
After Seeing J.Lo's Outfit, I Placed a J.Crew Order for This Elegant Basic Immediately
I kid you not.
By Allyson Payer
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Kim K. Just Wore the Shoe Trend I Thought Was Over for Good
I was wrong.
By Eliza Huber
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's truly so simple.
By Nikki Chwatt