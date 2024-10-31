J.Lo Wore the Brand-New Uggs That'll Go Viral and Sell Out By December 1—Guaranteed

Fall is already flying by, and before we know it, winter will be in full swing. So naturally, Ugg is preparing for its prime season with yet another new pair of viral boots for the incoming cold weather. That's all to say, before you order a pair of the brand's big-hitters last winter, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform, consider its latest iteration, which happens to have just received J.Lo's stamp of approval.

For a shopping trip with her daughter in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of distressed anti-skinny jeans from Acne Studios with a classic ivory turtleneck and a suede version of Bottega Veneta's beloved Andiamo bag (a style she's been carrying throughout fall). Topping off the look, she added a pair of Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boots, which are similar to the aforementioned Classic Ultra Mini Platforms but without a defined 3" heel (as opposed to a flatform silhouette).

On Jennifer Lopez: UGG Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Platform Boot ($170); Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo Bag ($8000); Acne Studios 2023f Fn Penicillin Jeans ($680)

Though they were just recently released, J.Lo's go-to winter boots for the season ahead are already wracking up positive reviews at both Nordstrom and Ugg. Scroll down to read some of the best ones, and afterward, shop the New Heights boots in three color-ways before they sell out (which they absolutely will).

One Nordstrom customer said: "Love these boots! They fit great and so much better than the flat-looking platforms. Can wear with jeans and have an elevated look! Very comfortable as well! You will not be sorry!"

An Ugg customer said: "I wear them as often as the weather allows. They are a perfect addition to my style. A little drama with jeans, baggy pants, long skirts, or whatever i choose. I'm the artist of my style. I love them."

A Nordstrom customer said: "Absolutely love these—I cannot wait until it gets chilly enough to wear them."

UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Cuffable Boot $260 SHOP NOW

UGG Classic Twin Seam New Heights Boot $190 SHOP NOW