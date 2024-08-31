I'm in the Market for a New Bottega Veneta Bag, so I Took 3 for a Test Run

I know journalists are supposed to be completely unbiased, but after owning, testing, or at least touching pieces from practically every fashion brand under the sun, I can't help but sway more toward some than others. For designer handbags, there's one brand that I always recommend and come back to, and that's Bottega Veneta.

This is true for a couple of reasons, and it doesn't just have to do with the fact that the Italian leather goods house manufactures pretty things. (Though, that doesn't hurt its cause.) It's correct that Bottega Veneta's creative director since 2021, Matthieu Blazy, designs handbags that perfectly align with my tastes, but he's also introduced programs like the Certificate of Craft, which allows shoppers of certain styles like the Jodie, Sardine, and Andiamo bags to receive complimentary repairs for life. Bottega Veneta's signature Intrecciato weaving technique is yet another example of craft at its finest. Plus, many of its handbags are equal parts practical and aesthetically pleasing, featuring utilitarian separators and inside pockets as well as multiway straps that don't appear bulky or unintentional like so many other handbags with these functions.

It's for these reasons and so many more that I'm in the market for my fourth Bottega Veneta bag. I currently own a small Andiamo and a Sardine, both in the Fondant colorway, and a Barolo-colored Cobble. Since investing in a Bottega bag is hardly a small financial decision, I decided to put my journalist hat on and do some digging into the brand's newest styles. I tested out three of the most anticipated ones, all of which are from the just-debuted Smooth Leather series—the Andiamo, Hop, and Liberta.

About the smooth-leather series:

The smooth-leather Hop bag at Bottega Veneta's F/W 24 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Introduced in the brand's F/W 24 collection, which debuted in February during Milan Fashion Week, the smooth-leather series includes four non-intrecciato handbags: three signature styles for Bottega Veneta—the Hop, Andiamo, and Cabat—as well as a new clutch silhouette named the Liberta. According to the brand, Blazy's decision to work with smooth leather for this collection was inspired by the brand's craft pre-intrecciato, and it was meant to draw attention toward the shape of the bags. "With the absence of intrecciato, it is the quality of the materials—carefully selected to be as soft and silky as possible—and the silhouettes of the accessories that embody the Bottega Veneta DNA," a press release states. "[The] smooth calf leather has an outstandingly smooth texture without visible grain. The material is realized with a production process known as 'slow leather,' referencing the lengthy nature of the leather's treatment and a subsequently reduced usage of water, sodium sulfide, chrome waste, and tanning agents."

The smooth-leather Liberta bag at Bottega Veneta's F/W 24 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I spent a day with three of the new smooth-leather styles, finding out firsthand how functional, easy to style, and compliment-prone they each are. Scroll down to read through my findings.

Even before I received and began testing out this large version of the Hop bag, I knew I'd love it, especially after I read the reviews on various designer retail websites. "I can fit EVERYthing in here," wrote one happy customer at Nordstrom. "When I travel, I can even fit a pair of booties along with all my other regular purse stuff, and the bag isn't too heavy. The strap is surprisingly soft and comfortable no matter how full the bag is." I own plenty of chic, structured handbags but somehow don't possess anything practical that can fit everything I need without looking frumpy or stuffed, so this particular review got me excited about the prospect of a long-awaited solution.

I styled the black Hop bag on a very warm Saturday spent walking around the Upper West Side running errands, pairing it with a sheer white linen dress from St. Agni, black leather flip-flops, and an in-case-of-emergency navy sweater by Navygrey. (You never know when the temps will shift, so I like to always have a knit on hand.) Shockingly, the entire sweater, which is enormous, fits inside of the Hop bag along with a tripod, my facial spray, extra SPF, sunglasses, a notebook, and so much more. There's a large zippered pocket on one side of the bag as well, which makes finding your keys, credit cards, and other essentials hassle-free.

My favorite detail of this bag is definitely the strap, though. Like the reviewer mentioned, it's so wide and soft. No matter how much you stuff inside the Hop, it never digs into your shoulder, something that I've struggled with ever since I started working and coming into an office on a daily basis.

Dimensions:

Height: 24 cm/9.4"

Width: 54 cm/21.3"

Depth: 13 cm/5.1"

Handle drop: 27 cm/0.6"

Shop the intrecciato version.

Bottega Veneta Large Hop $4900 SHOP NOW

A few years ago, I wouldn't have been the least bit interested in a clutch, but as I've gotten older, the style has grown on me significantly. I can style them with both casual jeans-and-tee ensembles and formal skirts and dresses, and this is more of a fit to the way that I dress now in my late 20s than my early ones.

This brand-new Bottega Veneta clutch is a perfect example of this. Called the Liberta, the rectangular envelope-style bag features a curved flap with a braided-leather closure that latches onto a brass hook and is available in two sizes, small and medium. (I tried the medium.) It's just structured enough that it holds its shape but is still flexible with how much you can fit inside. Plus, for anyone who isn't yet into clutches, it has a long shoulder strap that you can pull out and play around with to make it work for your needs. You can tie a knot in it to shorten or lengthen it.

I went the more dressed-up route when I tested out the Liberta bag, styling it with an equally smooth leather corset top from Khaite, a black column skirt, and stiletto mules for a dinner out at American Cut, a steakhouse in Tribeca. To tie in the hardware on the bag, I wore a watch and sunglasses, both of which are black and gold. Remember, the little details matter.

Dimensions:

Height: 20 cm/7.9"

Width: 30 cm/11.8"

Depth: 8 cm/3.1"

Strap drop: 55 cm/21.7"

Shop the small version.

Bottega Veneta Medium Liberta $4200 SHOP NOW

I've now test-driven both the original intrecciato version of Bottega Veneta's large Andiamo bag and the smooth-leather alternative, and both times, I've walked away wanting to take the supersized tote home with me and never let it go. Yes, it's large, but for a travel, weekend, or work bag, it's honestly perfect because it fits so much inside and has multiple pockets—one that's zippered and two more that are open—to keep everything organized.

My favorite aspect of the Andiamo bag is that there are multiple ways to wear it, including as a crossbody when you pull the rope strap out, as a shoulder bag when you double up the straps, and as a standard top-handle bag. It also has brass feet on the bottom that make it stand up nicely, even with its slouchy body.

I had so much to do on the day that I test-drove the smooth-leather version in gray, and I paired it with a Tory Burch plaid button-down shirt, white carpenter jeans, and leather flip-flops. As I went from a work function to the office to a few shops to check off errands, I tried all of the different ways to carry it, ensuring that each one is as comfortable and practical as my smaller version. Hint: It is.

Dimensions:

Height: 35 cm/13.8"

Width: 42 cm/16.5"

Depth: 18 cm/7.1"

Handle drop: 9 cm/3.5"

Strap drop: 45 cm/17.7"

Shop the intrecciato version.

Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo $8000 SHOP NOW

Shop more investment-worthy Bottega Veneta bags:

Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo $5500 SHOP NOW I own the size smaller of the Andiamo and honestly couldn't ask for a better handbag. Not only does everyone ask about it anytime that I wear it, but it's also so easy to style and fits everything I could ever need and then some. Even so, I do think that the medium option is the chicest of all the sizes—it's the perfect mid-size handbag.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch $2950 SHOP NOW Ana Escalante—one of WWW's assistant shopping editors and the proud owner of this bag in white—said, "If you ask anyone in the office, they'll tell you my designer handbag collection is a bit wild. I'll rarely buy things at full price and brand-new, with most of my bags coming from being passed down or through secondhand means via consignment shops or curated boutiques. My Andiamo clutch, however, was one of the only bags I've bought directly, no questions asked. I was on the hunt for a creamy, eggshell-colored clutch for a few special occasions I had coming up, and once I found out the limited-edition colorway was at a nearby airport I was flying into, I knew I had to get it. It's the first Bottega Veneta bag I've invested in, and the craftsmanship and commitment to quality are unparalleled."

Bottega Veneta East-West Andiamo $4900 SHOP NOW East-west shapes like this one are quickly becoming the most wanted of all of this season's bag silhouettes, and other top handbag brands like Hermès, The Row, Prada, and Loewe are also adding rectangular styles to their collections for fall and beyond.

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case $2400 SHOP NOW Suddenly, so many of the chicest handbags that celebrities and influencers are wearing are shaped like a traditional vanity or makeup case, with Bottega Veneta's Bang Bang Vanity Case being the preferred take on this trend by actress Elle Fanning.

Bottega Veneta Small Cobble Shoulder Bag $5500 SHOP NOW I'm the proud owner of this exact bag in Barolo, and while it's not as flashy or noticeable as the Sardine or Andiamo, it's one of my all-time favorite silhouettes that I go back to time and again. For starters, I think it's one of Bottega Veneta's most practical handbag options. It has a surprisingly spacious interior that features a zippered pouch for safe keeping and organization. The strap, which is wide and very comfortable on either your shoulder or as a crossbody, is adjustable, and the flap locks into place with a sculptural gold clasp. Like some other bag options from the brand, this one is eligible for the Certificate of Craft, making it an even better investment.

Bottega Veneta Large Parachute $5900 SHOP NOW This recently released shape is an updated version of Bottega Veneta's archival Parachute bag. It comes in two sizes—large and small—and a handful of colors, including this minty intrecciato version. You wouldn't know it from this photo, but it's incredibly spacious and includes a zippered leather pouch for added storage.

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie $2800 SHOP NOW The Mini Jodie has persevered through so many changes in trends, always coming out a favorite, especially among the fashion crowd. It fits a shocking amount despite its tiny size, making it the perfect bag for going out.

Bottega Veneta Small Hop $3900 SHOP NOW The Hop I tried out was the much larger version than this intrecciato one, but this alt offers all the allure of the big one with a lower price point and a more practical size. The thick strap is definitely this bag's best quality because it's super comfy on your shoulder, even when it's packed full of stuff.

Bottega Veneta Sardine $4500 SHOP NOW This bag remains the only designer handbag I've bought at full price and new in-store. I was traveling in Milan and had wanted it for months after I spotted it on the runway. I stopped at two different store locations, going into one of them twice, before investing. Over a year later, I haven't once regretted the decision. Everything about the Sardine bag is sculptural and artistic, from the intricate, unique nicks on the sardine-shaped metallic top handle to the slouchy silhouette of the intrecciato base. It's an instant conversation starter and has won me countless compliments.

Bottega Veneta Patti Top Handle Bag $5900 SHOP NOW If you like a handbag that works for and with you, then the Patti Top Handle Bag is the one for you. The flap design is great for safety, meaning that no one can just reach in and grab any of your belongings, and the detachable shoulder strap allows you to go hands-free whenever you need to. I particularly love this feature when I'm traveling and want an elegant, elevated bag for my actual trip that can quickly become practical for busy airport days. It's also protected with the Certificate of Craft.