Forget Flip-Flops—NYC’s Chicest Millennials Are Wearing This Dated Sandal Trend With Trousers

Jennifer Lawrence has become somewhat of a creature of habit when it comes to her styling choices. After undergoing a quietly luxurious makeover a few years ago—a sartorial evolution that marked her return to the silver screen after giving birth to her first child—the Academy Award-winning actress has remained loyal to a suite of luxury brands, emerging names and vintage favourites.
Always piecing together ensembles that convey her devotion to opulent fabrics and well-crafted basics, Lawrence never fails to throw a sartorial curve-ball in the mix that reminds us that, whilst her wardrobe budget might’ve increased, her taste for eccentricity and the unexpected remains the same. (After all, this is the woman who was wearing jelly shoes and floral denim years before designers like Chloé ever caught on.)
It’s well known that this mode of pairing opulent wardrobe staples with more eclectic accessories has become her street style default, so it should come as no surprise to see her revive this template for her latest off-duty look. What is noteworthy, however, is that she chose to replicate an outfit she wore a month earlier, albeit with one significant change.
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For her most recent outing, the 35-year-old reprised the cherry blossom-coloured trousers from Turkish-based fashion brand Siedrés. Leaning into the languid and bohemian nature of the silver sequin-embellished pants, she completed the look with a red crew-neck t-shirt and understated accessories, including a bubblegum pink baseball cap emblazoned with the iconic Wong Kar Wai romantic drama In the Mood for Love and a Hermès Lindy bag.
Still, the thing that piqued our interest was the fact that she chose to accessorise her effortless attire with a dated summer trend revered by millennials—slide sandals. Lawrence’s exact slip-ons are a tan suede version from Pierre Hardy, but they signify a quiet rejection of current wardrobe staples—jelly fishermen’s, two-toned flip-flops—by some of NYC’s best dressed.
Of course, the Birkenstock Arizona, in all its orthopaedic glory, is the style mostly associated with this silhouette, and with contemporary fashion brands like Song For The Mute and Danielle Frankel also co-signing this shape, it’s only a matter of time before everyone is sliding into these like it’s 2010 again. Of course, those in the know will be acutely aware of how highly endorsed this polarising shape is within fashion’s elite. (Lest we forget that Phoebe Philo presented a fur-lined interpretation for Celine’s spring/summer 2013 collection.)
Though the shoe has certainly waned in popularity over the past decade, who would’ve predicted that an innocuous outing by Jennifer Lawrence would be all the humble slide needed to renew interest? And with summer’s scorching temperatures and promise of seaside holidays on the horizon, what better time to give it another try? After all, Lena Dunham is having a cultural renaissance, indie sleaze is having its moment, and everyone on social media is once again obsessed with cake, so why not throw it all the way back with your summer footwear choices…
Shop the Slide Sandal Trend:
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals
The inimitable original.
MANGO
Buckle Leather Sandals
Combining the suede of her shoes and the embellishments on her trousers, this buckle pair certainly would fit right into J.Law's own closet.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.