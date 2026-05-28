If You Want to Look Rich in 2026, Wearing a Shirt Made of This Trending Fabric Will Help

It may sound too easy, but dressing to look, well, wealthy, is sometimes as easy as adding one rich-looking piece to your outfit. This year, there's a specific trend that helps you achieve that in an instant, and it was just worn by an undisputable expert in dressing rich: Jennifer Lopez.
While out in Hollywood for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, Lopez chose to wear a satin button-down shirt with her high-waisted, wide-leg trousers and platform shoes. A satin shirt adds a dressy elegance to anything it's paired with, and calls to mind Tom Ford-era Gucci, which came to define '90s fashion in more ways than one.
If you're thinking that the satin button-down trend is a bit too dressy for you, I urge you to try it anyway, as the coolest way to wear it in 2026 is with something more casual, such as poplin or linen pull-on pants, a knee skirt and flip-flops, or even track shorts. A shirt made of satin will make you look rich, no matter what—trust me. With that, keep scrolling to see J.Lo's look and to shop some of the prettiest satin button-downs on the internet.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.