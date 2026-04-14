Wait, Did JLaw Bring Back the "Dated" Shoe Trend Everyone Else Had Swapped For Flip Flops?

So at first glance, this shot of Jennifer Lawrence out for a walk in New York felt like all those that came before—until I lingered a little longer. Where I’d instinctively imagined her in the season’s go-to flip-flops, Lawrence had, instead, slipped into a far more divisive, and dare I say, "dated" shoe trend.
Sidestepping the ubiquitous flip-flops and burgeoning ballet flats, she grounded her look with a black-and-white pair of Adidas slides. Once the fashion crowd’s default summer staple, slide sandals have gradually been edged out in favour of sleeker, more refined silhouettes. And yet, rather than feeling out of step, Lawrence folded them into a streamlined, modern outfit, reframing the “dated” shoe as something so much chicer.
Assembling a sleek ensemble, a crisp white T-shirt formed the base, layered with fluid black trousers and beneath a longline jacket, while a suede, studded Gimaguas bag (£240) added a point of interest.
By keeping the rest of her look so polished, Lawrence made the "dated" shoe feel relevant all over again. Consider this your cue to give the forgotten sandals a second chance and read on to discover the chicest slides available to shop now.
Shop Slides:
H&M
Sandals
Style with jeans or wear these with longline trousers to jew JLaw's look.
Zara
Soft Leather Flat Sandals
These simple sandals are perfect for daily styling.
Mango
Flat Leather Sandal
The leather composition gives these an elevated energy,
Adidas
Adilette Aqua Slides
Shop the sandals JLaw loves.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Block Heel Peep Toe Mules
The short block heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
The Row
Buckle Slide
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Birkenstock
Arizona Pony Hair Sandals
Birkenstock's slides are a fashion person's favourites.
Prada
Suede Slides
Style these with blue jeans for a fresh spring look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.