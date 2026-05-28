I don't know why I feel the need to write a disclaimer for these types of articles, but I'm giving you one anyway: You don't need to get rid of your favorite tried-and-true denim cutoffs. Those worn-in shorts that you packed for spring break in Cabo and your bestie's bachelorette party in Austin still deserve a spot in your dresser, but if you're looking for a more elevated alternative, you've come to the right place.
Lately, I've been noticing a lot of stylish women wear a specific skirt trend that used to be relegated to the beach: mini wrap skirts. Now, fashion people like Dua Lipa are wearing this sarong-like style with heels, even if there's no sand or sea in sight. While promoting her skincare brand in Paris, for example, Lipa wore a sequin Isabel Marant skirt wrapped around a minidress by the same brand. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals and a Ferragamo Gancini Feather-Trimmed Leather Shoulder Bag ($2160). Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop the trend for yourself.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.