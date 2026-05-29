Something that every cool dresser knows is that when it comes to fashion, opposites attract. Sure, you could wear track shorts (which are still very much a trend) with the obvious choice, which is sneakers, or you could go with the cool-girl choice, which is zebra-print shoes. The latter is exactly what Diane Kruger just went with in NYC.
The always-stylish Kruger was photographed walking through the streets of Soho in a pair of silky black track shorts (with an equally silky button-down shirt) and bold, pointed-toe zebra-print shoes. The combination of the casual shorts and trendy shoes is unexpectedly elegant and cool, and proves once again that utilizing the "wrong-shoe theory" can lead to very successful outfits. It's one of those rare combinations that shouldn't work in theory, but absolutely does IRL.
Read on to take in the track-shorts-and-zebra-print-shoe pairing for yourself and to shop the cool-girl combination if Kruger's sartorial saviness has convinced you to give it a go.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.