If You Want Bermuda Shorts to Look Cool in 2026, Forget a White Tank and Wear This Pretty Top Instead

The warm-weather season is just beginning, but one thing is already certain: Bermuda shorts are dominating. Bloomers, mini track shorts, and board shorts are popular options, but if you want to look like an elegant, experienced, and inherently stylish fashion person, Bermudas are the answer. Just ask style icon Alexa Chung, who recently wore a pair while on vacation.
After returning from Florence on a trip with the brand Khaite, Chung took to Instagram to post a few photos. In one, she wore a Bermuda shorts outfit consisting of Khaite's Auggie shorts paired with its ruched camisole top. For accessories, Chung didn't come to play, styling the look with René Caovilla embellished heels and a Khaite mini chain-strap bag.
While pairing a simple tank with Bermuda shorts would look good, styling the shorts with a ruched top creates a much more modern and cool aesthetic. The texture and gathered detail of ruching inject depth, interest, and flair, which something like a white tank top lacks. This detailing also makes Bermuda shorts look relaxed and street-style-ready instead of dated or businesslike.
Whether your style is similar to Chung's or not, pairing this top trend with long shorts is a fail-proof and versatile outfit formula for summer. Scroll to shop Chung's designer outfit, plus more Bermuda shorts and ruched tops to re-create her look for less.
Shop Alexa Chung's Look:
Khaite
Inara Ruched Top
This also comes in a gorgeous pink.
Khaite
Auggie Wool-Silk Knee-Length Shorts
Leave it to Khaite to make the most perfect Bermuda shorts in a gorgeous olive green hue.
Rene Caovilla
Cleo Metallic
These have just the right amount of personality and playfulness.
Shop Ruched Tops and Bermuda Shorts:
COS
Gathered Cotton Peplum Top
Regardless of whether I'm in the Hamptons or NYC, this is the only type of top I want to wear this summer.
Reformation
Drew Linen Short
I can't decide if I should get this color or white.
Banana Republic
Linen-Blend Strappy Ruched Top
You can save $1605 by buying this top instead of Chung's designer one.
H&M
Bermuda Shorts
If you're unsure about Bermuda shorts, experiment with these.
Free People
Pink Sands Smocked Top
This also comes in blue, yellow, black, and dark green.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.