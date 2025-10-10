For someone who's never actually stepped foot in Paris (outside of the airport), I definitely have some strong opinions about French fashion. Namely, I think it's by far the best-dressed city in the world, so I always love to see Paris Fashion Week street style every season. On editors, buyers, and influencers this time around, I noticed a lot of baggy jeans, suede jackets, animal prints, and oversized blazers, just to name a few trends. On celebrities, however, one very specific item kept popping up over and over again: black leather coats.
Jenna Ortega, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jameela Jamil were a few of the celebs who test-drove the trend in Paris last week. Among the trio, Ortega styled the coat the most casually: with straight-leg jeans and lug-sole boots. Huntington-Whiteley and Jamil, on the other hand, proved that the trend can also look exceedingly elegant. RHW paired her black leather coat with trousers and boots, while Jamil added white pointy-toe pumps for a night out. Scroll down to see their outfits and shop the trend.
How Celebrities Are Styling Black Leather Coats in Paris Right Now
On Jenna Ortega: Hammitt bag
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row coat; Phoebe Philo tank top, jeans, and sunglasses; Khaite boots; The Row bag; Rat & Boa scarf
On Jameela Jamil: Nina Ricci coat
Shop Black Leather Coats
Michael Kors
Long Faux Leather Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles
Double Breasted Faux Leather Trench Coat
Stand Studio
Estella Belted Faux Leather Coat With Faux Fur Trim
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.