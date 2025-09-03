Sorry to My Classic Black Shoes, But This Printed Shoe Trend Is Defining Fall 2025

I've never seen more people so excited for fall to begin. So many TikTok creators are sharing ideas for fun activities to do during the season. Meanwhile, those on Instagram are posting in-feed carousels with captions saying goodbye to summer. Even outside social media, on the streets, fashion people are already wearing the top trends, such as leopard-print shoes.
In the past few weeks, I've noticed leopard-print shoes on several fashion insiders. For instance, at Copenhagen Fashion Week, attendees pulled out their printed footwear and paired them with jeans and genie pants. I've also seen content creators posting on Instagram about their new fall purchases, which include leopard-print shoes. But it’s not just influencers—celebrities are jumping on the trend early as well. A good example is Alexa Chung. While in Venice for the International Film Festival, Chung was seen with her fiancé, Tom Sturridge, wearing an Elvis Presley graphic minidress with leopard-print heeled flip-flops.
Every fall, leopard print attracts a lot of attention, but this year it's especially trendy across all categories, including outerwear, handbags, and shoes—and it makes sense. As fashion moves from minimalism to more maximalist designs, leopard print fits perfectly. Its pattern makes a statement without being overwhelming, offering impact for those who like subtlety and control for those who prefer bold looks.
Keep scrolling to shop the best leopard-print shoes and explore chic ways to style them.
