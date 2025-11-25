It's Official: These Are *the* It-Girl Uggs of Winter 2025

For some, winter is winter. For others, winter is Ugg season. There are the classic styles we all know and love, but year after year, Ugg never fails to create a style or two that inevitably goes viral. One of those styles has actually been heating up throughout 2025, but now that winter is pretty much here, it's reached its full viral potential. For starters, Bella Hadid wore them with shorts back in June, and Kaia Gerber was spotted wearing them with jeans this fall. The style is the Ugg Classic Micro Boot, and Selena Gomez is just the latest celebrity to embrace it.
Gomez just posted a series of vacation photos to her Instagram account, and in several of them, she's wearing the Micro Boots in Chestnut. In every It-girl instance, the shoes are paired with socks, and that's exactly how Gomez styled them: with pink crew socks (and black shorts). Keep scrolling to see her photos and shop the Ugg Classic Micro Boots in every color while they're still in stock.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.