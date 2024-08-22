"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Sneakers Are Especially Controversial

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

When I first saw these images of Emily Ratajkowski wearing laceless trainers, they brought back vivid memories of a very similar water-friendly style I used to be forced into as a kid at the beach. I've resented any similar-looking shoes ever since, so I'm amazed to report that I think Ratajkowski has just made them incredibly cool.

Wearing a pair of slip-on, imitation python-print trainers from the Brain Dead X Oakley Factory collaboration (£155), these may be EmRata's most controversial shoes yet. Never one to shy away from talking-point shoes, I've spotted the model in jelly flats, ballet trainers and mesh shoes on multiple occasions recently, but never a pair as divisive as this. Cut to the height and size of a conventional trainer, these shoes are designed without laces and instead are lined with a lycra fabric that closely hugs the foot, keeping them in place and creating a sort of Crocs-trainer hybrid.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Brain Dead x Oakley shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Having stepped out in her laceless trainers several times over the past few weeks, it's clear that they're a new favourite in her collection. She proved their surprising versatility by styling them with a tailored miniskirt followed by baggy khakis and a fitted tank a few days later. As a conventionally unattractive shoe, it seems laceless trainers have joined the "ugly" (but cool) shoes club, which counts Maison Margiela's Tabis as its most well-known member.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Brain Dead x Oakley shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeping through the wardrobes of celebrities this season, EmRata isn't the only person I've spotted in trainers sans laces as of late; fellow model Iris Law recently took a pair for a stroll with a white ensemble.

Iris Law wears laceless trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Infused with gorpcore energy, these new trainers are set apart from the slip-on sneakers of seasons gone by (like Vans' classic skater shoes) thanks to the thick-grip soles and sporty silhouettes. Set to rival traditional trainers this coming season, read on to get ahead of the game and shop the laceless trainer trend backed by Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law.

SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S LACELESS TRAINERS:

Brain Dead X Oakley Factory Team Python Flesh - Dusky Green
Brain Dead
Brain Dead X Oakley Factory Team Python Flesh

EmRata's trainers also come in nine other styles.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF LACELESS SNEAKERS:

Adidas Taekwondo
Adidas
Taekwondo

Simple and sleek.

Satin Effect Athletic Flats
ZARA
Satin Effect Athletic Flats

Ballet flat-trainer hybrids are set to be a major shoe trend next season.

Canvas Leather Trainers
Mango
Canvas Leather Trainers

Trust me: these will sell out.

Puma Mostro Perf
Puma Mostro Perf
Puma Mostro Perf

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a tailored miniskirt like Ratajkowski.

Salomon Rx Moc 3.0 Suede
Salomon
Rx Moc 3.0 Suede

Salomon trainers are a fashion-person favourite.

Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers
Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers
Trainers

These chunky trainers guarantee comfort.

Acg Rufus
Nike
Acg Rufus

These also come in light beige.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Emily Ratajkowski Trainers Ugly Shoes
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸