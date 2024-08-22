"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Sneakers Are Especially Controversial

When I first saw these images of Emily Ratajkowski wearing laceless trainers, they brought back vivid memories of a very similar water-friendly style I used to be forced into as a kid at the beach. I've resented any similar-looking shoes ever since, so I'm amazed to report that I think Ratajkowski has just made them incredibly cool.

Wearing a pair of slip-on, imitation python-print trainers from the Brain Dead X Oakley Factory collaboration (£155), these may be EmRata's most controversial shoes yet. Never one to shy away from talking-point shoes, I've spotted the model in jelly flats, ballet trainers and mesh shoes on multiple occasions recently, but never a pair as divisive as this. Cut to the height and size of a conventional trainer, these shoes are designed without laces and instead are lined with a lycra fabric that closely hugs the foot, keeping them in place and creating a sort of Crocs-trainer hybrid.

Having stepped out in her laceless trainers several times over the past few weeks, it's clear that they're a new favourite in her collection. She proved their surprising versatility by styling them with a tailored miniskirt followed by baggy khakis and a fitted tank a few days later. As a conventionally unattractive shoe, it seems laceless trainers have joined the "ugly" (but cool) shoes club, which counts Maison Margiela's Tabis as its most well-known member.

Sweeping through the wardrobes of celebrities this season, EmRata isn't the only person I've spotted in trainers sans laces as of late; fellow model Iris Law recently took a pair for a stroll with a white ensemble.

Infused with gorpcore energy, these new trainers are set apart from the slip-on sneakers of seasons gone by (like Vans' classic skater shoes) thanks to the thick-grip soles and sporty silhouettes. Set to rival traditional trainers this coming season, read on to get ahead of the game and shop the laceless trainer trend backed by Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law.

SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S LACELESS TRAINERS:

Brain Dead Brain Dead X Oakley Factory Team Python Flesh $165 SHOP NOW EmRata's trainers also come in nine other styles.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF LACELESS SNEAKERS:

Adidas Taekwondo $89 SHOP NOW Simple and sleek.

ZARA Satin Effect Athletic Flats $40 SHOP NOW Ballet flat-trainer hybrids are set to be a major shoe trend next season.

Mango Canvas Leather Trainers $130 SHOP NOW Trust me: these will sell out.

Puma Mostro Perf Puma Mostro Perf $155 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a tailored miniskirt like Ratajkowski.

Salomon Rx Moc 3.0 Suede $77 SHOP NOW Salomon trainers are a fashion-person favourite.

Our Legacy Gabe Sneakers Trainers $453 SHOP NOW These chunky trainers guarantee comfort.

Nike Acg Rufus $110 SHOP NOW These also come in light beige.

