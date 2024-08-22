"Ugly" Shoes Are a Big Part of EmRata's Style, But Her New Sneakers Are Especially Controversial
When I first saw these images of Emily Ratajkowski wearing laceless trainers, they brought back vivid memories of a very similar water-friendly style I used to be forced into as a kid at the beach. I've resented any similar-looking shoes ever since, so I'm amazed to report that I think Ratajkowski has just made them incredibly cool.
Wearing a pair of slip-on, imitation python-print trainers from the Brain Dead X Oakley Factory collaboration (£155), these may be EmRata's most controversial shoes yet. Never one to shy away from talking-point shoes, I've spotted the model in jelly flats, ballet trainers and mesh shoes on multiple occasions recently, but never a pair as divisive as this. Cut to the height and size of a conventional trainer, these shoes are designed without laces and instead are lined with a lycra fabric that closely hugs the foot, keeping them in place and creating a sort of Crocs-trainer hybrid.
Having stepped out in her laceless trainers several times over the past few weeks, it's clear that they're a new favourite in her collection. She proved their surprising versatility by styling them with a tailored miniskirt followed by baggy khakis and a fitted tank a few days later. As a conventionally unattractive shoe, it seems laceless trainers have joined the "ugly" (but cool) shoes club, which counts Maison Margiela's Tabis as its most well-known member.
Sweeping through the wardrobes of celebrities this season, EmRata isn't the only person I've spotted in trainers sans laces as of late; fellow model Iris Law recently took a pair for a stroll with a white ensemble.
Infused with gorpcore energy, these new trainers are set apart from the slip-on sneakers of seasons gone by (like Vans' classic skater shoes) thanks to the thick-grip soles and sporty silhouettes. Set to rival traditional trainers this coming season, read on to get ahead of the game and shop the laceless trainer trend backed by Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law.
SHOP EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S LACELESS TRAINERS:
EmRata's trainers also come in nine other styles.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF LACELESS SNEAKERS:
Ballet flat-trainer hybrids are set to be a major shoe trend next season.
Style with baggy jeans or wear with a tailored miniskirt like Ratajkowski.
Salomon trainers are a fashion-person favourite.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the *Very* Casual $45 Shorts I Always Choose Over Jorts
I own at least five pairs.
By Allyson Payer
-
Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend With the Most Elevated Sneaker Color
Such a chic combo.
By Natalie Munro
-
Emily Ratajkowski Wore Fall's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight
A trendy airport outfit indeed.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber Agree That These Are 2024's New It Sneakers
Sporty, chic, and futuristic.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Fashion People Are Suddenly Into This Trending Sneaker Color
I'm influenced.
By Natalie Munro
-
Gigi Hadid's $160 Flats Have Been Controversially Cool for Years
The trend that divides everyone.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend That Fashion People Can't Quit
Gimme.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing
Who would have guessed?
By Natalie Munro