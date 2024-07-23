Emily Ratajkowski Wore Fall's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight
As someone who puts a lot of thought into what I wear to the airport, I always love to see what celebrities wear for flights—Emily Ratajkowski being one of them. What I admire about her is that she always chooses outfits that are true to her style and make her the coolest girl in the room as opposed to what's "practical." Take her latest airport outfit, for instance. Instead of something sensible like jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers, EmRata wore a white tee with matching white boxer shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore biker boots, which are poised to be fall 2024's biggest boot trend.
With their array of buckles and heavy weight, biker boots aren't the most airport-friendly shoes per se, but if I owned Ratajkowski's Miu Miu boots, I'd probably wear them to the airport, too, especially since they'd take up an entire suitcase. The trend was heating up last fall, but I predict it is poised to be even bigger this fall. These particular Miu Miu boots, one of fall 2023's It shoes, are already selling out, and retailers like Nordstrom already have lots of biker boots stocked. The fact that EmRata chose to pair them with a very summery outfit in the middle of July indicates that she's not waiting on everyone else to start wearing items that will undoubtedly be the season's biggest trends.
Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski's latest airport outfit and shop biker boots for yourself.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2450)
Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Boots
Shop More Biker Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
