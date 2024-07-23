Emily Ratajkowski Wore Fall's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight

As someone who puts a lot of thought into what I wear to the airport, I always love to see what celebrities wear for flights—Emily Ratajkowski being one of them. What I admire about her is that she always chooses outfits that are true to her style and make her the coolest girl in the room as opposed to what's "practical." Take her latest airport outfit, for instance. Instead of something sensible like jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers, EmRata wore a white tee with matching white boxer shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore biker boots, which are poised to be fall 2024's biggest boot trend.

With their array of buckles and heavy weight, biker boots aren't the most airport-friendly shoes per se, but if I owned Ratajkowski's Miu Miu boots, I'd probably wear them to the airport, too, especially since they'd take up an entire suitcase. The trend was heating up last fall, but I predict it is poised to be even bigger this fall. These particular Miu Miu boots, one of fall 2023's It shoes, are already selling out, and retailers like Nordstrom already have lots of biker boots stocked. The fact that EmRata chose to pair them with a very summery outfit in the middle of July indicates that she's not waiting on everyone else to start wearing items that will undoubtedly be the season's biggest trends.

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski's latest airport outfit and shop biker boots for yourself.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white T-shirt, boxer shorts, and Miu Miu moto boots

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2450)

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Boots

Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots

Miu Miu , Stivali Variante Fondo 50MM Leather Block-Heel Boots in Nero
Miu Miu
Stivali Variante Fondo 50MM Leather Block-Heel Boots in Nero

Shop More Biker Boots

Chunky Boots
H&M
Chunky Boots

'harness 12r' Leather Boot
Frye
Harness 12R Leather Boots

Foster Ankle Boot
Reformation
Foster Ankle Boots

Faux Leather Biker Boots
Ganni
Faux Leather Biker Boots

Tara Biker Boot
COACH
Tara Biker Boot

Bottines Camilla Western
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve
Bottines Camilla Western Boots

Eyra Moto Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Moto Boots

Paris Texas, Roxy 45 Leather Biker Boots
Paris Texas
Roxy 45 Leather Biker Boots

Buckle Ankle Boots
Mango
Buckle Ankle Boots

Antya Boot
Isabel Marant
Antya Boots

