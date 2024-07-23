Emily Ratajkowski Wore Fall's Biggest Boot Trend With Micro Shorts for a Flight

As someone who puts a lot of thought into what I wear to the airport, I always love to see what celebrities wear for flights—Emily Ratajkowski being one of them. What I admire about her is that she always chooses outfits that are true to her style and make her the coolest girl in the room as opposed to what's "practical." Take her latest airport outfit, for instance. Instead of something sensible like jeans, a T-shirt, and sneakers, EmRata wore a white tee with matching white boxer shorts. To complete the outfit, she wore biker boots, which are poised to be fall 2024's biggest boot trend.

With their array of buckles and heavy weight, biker boots aren't the most airport-friendly shoes per se, but if I owned Ratajkowski's Miu Miu boots, I'd probably wear them to the airport, too, especially since they'd take up an entire suitcase. The trend was heating up last fall, but I predict it is poised to be even bigger this fall. These particular Miu Miu boots, one of fall 2023's It shoes, are already selling out, and retailers like Nordstrom already have lots of biker boots stocked. The fact that EmRata chose to pair them with a very summery outfit in the middle of July indicates that she's not waiting on everyone else to start wearing items that will undoubtedly be the season's biggest trends.

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski's latest airport outfit and shop biker boots for yourself.

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots ($2450)

Shop Emily Ratajkowski's Boots

Miu Miu Leather Harness Buckle Biker Boots $2450 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Stivali Variante Fondo 50MM Leather Block-Heel Boots in Nero $2550 SHOP NOW

Shop More Biker Boots

Frye Harness 12R Leather Boots $498 SHOP NOW

Reformation Foster Ankle Boots $398 SHOP NOW

Ganni Faux Leather Biker Boots $674 SHOP NOW

COACH Tara Biker Boot $295 SHOP NOW

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Bottines Camilla Western Boots $268 $188 SHOP NOW

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Moto Boots $295 SHOP NOW

Paris Texas Roxy 45 Leather Biker Boots $755 SHOP NOW

Mango Buckle Ankle Boots $200 $70 SHOP NOW