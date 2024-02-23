Iris Law Just Wore the Viral Mango Skirt Suit Our Editors Can't Get Enough of
In my opinion, model Iris Law is the perfect example of everything great about Gen Z style. With a clothing collection that comprises delicate crochet knits, cropped cardigans and sporty staples, the 23-year-old's day-to-day outfits retain a '90s-style casual edge whilst nodding to her preference for the eclectic. This fashion month, however, she took a smarter and sleeker approach to her styling, opting for a fashion-editor-approved coordinating skirt-suit set for her trip to Milan.
Comprising a cropped, single-breasted blazer and grey, pleated miniskirt, Law styled a trending Mango suit set that is quickly becoming a favourite for spring. Whilst she wore hers with a tonal grey vest top and black trainers for a sporty edge, we've also spotted the pairing styled with sharp pointed-toe kitten heels and neat Mary Janes.
Coming in at £100 for the blazer and £60 for the miniskirt, the co-ord looks well above its price point. Whilst the grey blazer and skirt are undeniably a fashion match made in heaven, the two-piece set cements itself as a wardrobe hero because of its versatility. To bend the parameters, style the blazer with jeans or tailored trousers and the skirt with a button-down, knit or tee.
Who What Wear UK's senior fashion and beauty editor of branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans also recently wore the set, proving its wearability by styling it with minimal black accessories. Rhys-Evans took an "office siren" approach to her suit styling, letting the fitted blazer and pleated mini do the talking.
Spotted across the A/W '24 collections we've seen so far this fashion month, the matching skirt set is destined to grow into a prominent trend in 2024.
To shop the skirt set that fashion people are backing this season, read on to find it below, along with our other favourite coordinating skirt sets.
SHOP THE MANGO SKIRT SUIT:
Single-breasted blazers are a lighter way to wear the piece for spring.
Wear with knee-high boots or sleek kitten heels.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SKIRT SETS:
This cosy knit will keep you warm for these final winter days.
White skirts are predicted to have a major moment this spring.
Style with jeans for a comfortable take on smart-casual style.
Wear with tights now before graduating to bare legs as it gets warmer.
Hourglass blazers are the new-season jacket trend to know about.
The shoulder pads add some drama to this grey suit set.
Pencil skirts are due a revival this spring.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
