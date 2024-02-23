Iris Law Just Wore the Viral Mango Skirt Suit Our Editors Can't Get Enough of

In my opinion, model Iris Law is the perfect example of everything great about Gen Z style. With a clothing collection that comprises delicate crochet knits, cropped cardigans and sporty staples, the 23-year-old's day-to-day outfits retain a '90s-style casual edge whilst nodding to her preference for the eclectic. This fashion month, however, she took a smarter and sleeker approach to her styling, opting for a fashion-editor-approved coordinating skirt-suit set for her trip to Milan.

Comprising a cropped, single-breasted blazer and grey, pleated miniskirt, Law styled a trending Mango suit set that is quickly becoming a favourite for spring. Whilst she wore hers with a tonal grey vest top and black trainers for a sporty edge, we've also spotted the pairing styled with sharp pointed-toe kitten heels and neat Mary Janes.

(Image credit: Splash)

Coming in at £100 for the blazer and £60 for the miniskirt, the co-ord looks well above its price point. Whilst the grey blazer and skirt are undeniably a fashion match made in heaven, the two-piece set cements itself as a wardrobe hero because of its versatility. To bend the parameters, style the blazer with jeans or tailored trousers and the skirt with a button-down, knit or tee.

Who What Wear UK's senior fashion and beauty editor of branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans also recently wore the set, proving its wearability by styling it with minimal black accessories. Rhys-Evans took an "office siren" approach to her suit styling, letting the fitted blazer and pleated mini do the talking.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

Spotted across the A/W '24 collections we've seen so far this fashion month, the matching skirt set is destined to grow into a prominent trend in 2024.

To shop the skirt set that fashion people are backing this season, read on to find it below, along with our other favourite coordinating skirt sets.

SHOP THE MANGO SKIRT SUIT:

Mango Cropped Jacket With Pockets £100 SHOP NOW Single-breasted blazers are a lighter way to wear the piece for spring.

Mango Pleated Mini-Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Wear with knee-high boots or sleek kitten heels.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SKIRT SETS:

COS Waisted Double-Faced Wool Cardigan £125 SHOP NOW This cosy knit will keep you warm for these final winter days.

COS Double-Faced Wool Column Maxi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW White skirts are predicted to have a major moment this spring.

& Other Stories Oversized Pinstripe Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Style with jeans for a comfortable take on smart-casual style.

& Other Stories Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Wear with tights now before graduating to bare legs as it gets warmer.

Mango Fitted Suit Jacket £110 SHOP NOW Hourglass blazers are the new-season jacket trend to know about.

Mango Mini-Skirt With Ruffed Hem £80 SHOP NOW This ruffle skirt is perfect for parties.

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt Tailored Strong-Shoulder Wool Jacket £1650 SHOP NOW The shoulder pads add some drama to this grey suit set.

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt Reversible Wool Midi Suit Skirt £670 SHOP NOW Pencil skirts are due a revival this spring.

Giuliva Heritage The Lucia Suede Waistcoat £1495 SHOP NOW The rich suede looks chic with denim or linen.