Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats Look Dated Compared to This Trending Jeans-and-Sneaker Combo

I realize that it's mid-July, and jeans may not be top of mind, but celebrities are still wearing them despite the heat. Also, it'll be fall before you know it, so let's talk about jeans. It always piques my interest when fashion-minded celebs wear similar things within days of each other because oftentimes it's a strong indicator of a trend in the making. The trend I'm referring to this time around is a specific jeans-and-sneaker combination that Dakota Johnson and Natalie Portman were just photographed wearing.

I'm sure you're aware that over the past year and change, low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats have been the It jeans-and-shoe combination that celebrities and everyone else have put into their regular outfit rotations. But that combination is starting to feel a bit tired, and Johnson and Portman just indicated that it's high-rise baggy jeans and chunky sneakers that are a likely replacement. Each paired theirs with a cropped tee and sunglasses, with Johnson adding a velvet kimono-style jacket. The resulting outfits were equally cool and a bit '90s-inspired, and a nice change from low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats, if you ask me.

Keep scrolling to see Johnson's and Portman's styling, and shop high-waist baggy jeans and chunky sneakers to wear together.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag($3650); The Row Owen Runner Sneakers ($450)

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Pictured: Natalie Portman

Shop High-Waist Baggy Jeans

Shop Chunky Sneakers