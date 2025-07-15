Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats Look Dated Compared to This Trending Jeans-and-Sneaker Combo
I realize that it's mid-July, and jeans may not be top of mind, but celebrities are still wearing them despite the heat. Also, it'll be fall before you know it, so let's talk about jeans. It always piques my interest when fashion-minded celebs wear similar things within days of each other because oftentimes it's a strong indicator of a trend in the making. The trend I'm referring to this time around is a specific jeans-and-sneaker combination that Dakota Johnson and Natalie Portman were just photographed wearing.
I'm sure you're aware that over the past year and change, low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats have been the It jeans-and-shoe combination that celebrities and everyone else have put into their regular outfit rotations. But that combination is starting to feel a bit tired, and Johnson and Portman just indicated that it's high-rise baggy jeans and chunky sneakers that are a likely replacement. Each paired theirs with a cropped tee and sunglasses, with Johnson adding a velvet kimono-style jacket. The resulting outfits were equally cool and a bit '90s-inspired, and a nice change from low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats, if you ask me.
Keep scrolling to see Johnson's and Portman's styling, and shop high-waist baggy jeans and chunky sneakers to wear together.
On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag($3650); The Row Owen Runner Sneakers ($450)
Pictured: Natalie Portman
Shop High-Waist Baggy Jeans
Shop Chunky Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Linens, Trousers, and Button-Downs, Oh My! These 30 Banana Republic Sale Picks Are Summer Magic
Up to 60% off.
-
If You Hate Denim Shorts, It's Because You're Not Styling Them With *This* Fresh and Sophisticated Shoe Trend
Hold the sneakers.
-
Aritzia Is a Fashion-Person Paradise—These 25 Standouts Are Now on Major Sale
The basics alone are worth checking out.
-
These 30 Simple Yet Elevated Picks From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Are Giving Major Rich Vibes
Hello, instant confidence boost.
-
Sneakers Are the Real MVP of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—These 29 Cool Styles Are Proof
New Balance, Asics, Converse, and more.
-
These 31 Classic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds Are the Key to a Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
Imagine the chic outfits.
-
Hello, Fans of Non-Skinny Jeans—These Styles From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Are Perfect for Fashion People
Don't miss out on the discounts.
-
It's Now or Never—54 Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals You'll Regret Skipping
Elevated basics, celeb dupes, luxe-like styles, and more on sale.