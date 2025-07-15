Low-Rise Jeans and Ballet Flats Look Dated Compared to This Trending Jeans-and-Sneaker Combo

I realize that it's mid-July, and jeans may not be top of mind, but celebrities are still wearing them despite the heat. Also, it'll be fall before you know it, so let's talk about jeans. It always piques my interest when fashion-minded celebs wear similar things within days of each other because oftentimes it's a strong indicator of a trend in the making. The trend I'm referring to this time around is a specific jeans-and-sneaker combination that Dakota Johnson and Natalie Portman were just photographed wearing.

I'm sure you're aware that over the past year and change, low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats have been the It jeans-and-shoe combination that celebrities and everyone else have put into their regular outfit rotations. But that combination is starting to feel a bit tired, and Johnson and Portman just indicated that it's high-rise baggy jeans and chunky sneakers that are a likely replacement. Each paired theirs with a cropped tee and sunglasses, with Johnson adding a velvet kimono-style jacket. The resulting outfits were equally cool and a bit '90s-inspired, and a nice change from low-rise baggy jeans and ballet flats, if you ask me.

Keep scrolling to see Johnson's and Portman's styling, and shop high-waist baggy jeans and chunky sneakers to wear together.

Dakota Johnson wearing a velvet jacket, T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and Gucci bag

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Bottega Veneta sunglasses; Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag($3650); The Row Owen Runner Sneakers ($450)

Natalie Portman wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Pictured: Natalie Portman

Shop High-Waist Baggy Jeans

Agolde V Waist Baggy Jeans
Agolde
V Waist Baggy Jeans

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Levi's Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Dane High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Khaite
Dane High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Shop Chunky Sneakers

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers
Nike
Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

The Row, Owen Runner Sneakers
The Row
Owen Runner Sneakers

Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 9060 Sneaker

Cloudvista 2 Canvas and Rubber-Trimmed Ripstop and Mesh Sneakers
ON
Cloudvista 2 Canvas and Rubber-Trimmed Ripstop and Mesh Sneakers

Nike Nike V2k Run Sneakers
Nike
V2k Run Sneakers

