I'm a Fashion Editor Headed to Majorca This Summer—This is Everything I'm Packing

By
published
inFeatures

I've done it: I've booked a holiday. And oh, how I cannot wait to get away. This year, I've chosen the beautiful island of Majorca, which is conveniently close to home, yet thanks to its beautiful blue waters, sunny days and romantic coastline, still manages to feel a million miles away. Ibiza may be the island of partying and bohemian wellness, but Majorca is its quietly glamorous sister. Artists like Joan Miró escaped to its terracotta-tiled houses, Jagger even partied here—it's an island that offers the best of quiet relaxation and quiet luxury.

@isabellecoheen wearing a bikini on the beach

(Image credit: @isabellecoheen)

So of course the topic that jumped up my priority list the moment after I booked my flight was: what am I going to wear? As much as I love to treat myself to new pieces for my holidays, I try to avoid buying pieces that are strictly for some alternative vacation-mode persona. That means that I focus on the staples—styles that are perfect for taking to the beach or to a pool or a seafront restaurant, but work equally well back home. Linen shirts, breezy dresses and practical-yet-chic sandals are just a few of the pieces that I'd love to take with me to Majorca, but will get plenty of wear out of in the warm months here, too.

Whether you're headed to Majorca or another sunny spot for a holiday, let this list be your guide to your packing essentials.

A Fashion Editor's Guide on What to Pack for Majorca:

1. Swimwear

@abimarvel in an orange bikini and white set

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Whether you like a colourful bikini or a classic black swimsuit, swimwear options are an absolute Majorca essential. Who can resist those crystal blue waters? My advice is to opt for swimwear you can happily throw a cover-up or set over to take you from morning swims to beach-side lunches.

Shop the Look:

Bandeau Bikini Top
& Other Stories
Bandeau Bikini Top

A gingham bikini feels both retro and classic.

Open-Back Plunge Swimsuit
COS
Open-Back Plunge Swimsuit

I own this exact swimsuit and it is so flattering.

Bandeau Bikini Top
Arket
Bandeau Bikini Top

I love this silhouette.

Bonnie Striped Seersucker Bikini
HUNZA G
Bonnie Striped Seersucker Bikini

The influencer-beloved brand really nails the summer vibe.

Sessantacinque Chain-Embellished Halterneck Bikini
LIDO
Sessantacinque Chain-Embellished Halterneck Bikini

A brown bikini feels particularly on-trend for a Majorca holiday.

2. Statement Cover-Up

@lucywilliams02 wearing a patterned cover-up

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: What is a swimsuit without its equally glamorous cover-up? Take style cues from Lucy Williams and swap the simple sarong for a beautifully patterned oversized shirt or kaftan that you'd be equally happy wearing on and off the beach.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Silk Kaftan Dress
COS
Oversized Silk Kaftan Dress

The kind of dress you could throw over your swimsuit and go straight to dinner.

Henok Hooded Fringed Cotton-Blend Kaftan
LEMLEM
Henok Hooded Fringed Cotton-Blend Kaftan

The colours are so beautiful.

Knitted Tunic
H&M
Knitted Tunic

Perfect for a beach bar, too.

Printed Crepon Coverup
ETRO
Printed Crepon Coverup

Etro prints are unbeatable.

Fringed Crochet Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Fringed Crochet Midi Dress

This gives me Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

3. Tailored Shorts

@anoukyve wearing tailored shorts with an oversized t-shirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Shorts are a packing essential for any holiday, but my advice is to lean into the tailored look. They're still as easy to pull over your swimsuit, but they're far more versatile than ultra-casual styles. Pair with sandals and a linen shirt for a sophisticated look, or a tank and flip-flops for something altogether more casual.

High Waist Linen Shorts
Arket
High Waist Linen Shorts

White linen shorts are pure quiet luxury.

Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts
Reiss
Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts

Another gorgeous option—I want this whole look, to be honest.

Petra Pleated Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Pajama Shorts
SLEEPER
Petra Pleated Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Pajama Shorts

This colourful pair is such a holiday mood.

Baylor Linen Short
Reformation
Baylor Linen Short

The button details are so cute.

Pleated Organic Cotton-Twill Shorts
TOTEME
Pleated Organic Cotton-Twill Shorts

Equally appropriate for holiday and home wear.

4. Linen Shirt

@simplytandya wearing a white linen shirt and trousers

(Image credit: @simplytandya)

Style Notes: If you haven't invested in a linen shirt, now is the time. It's the ultimate holiday workhorse—throw over your swimsuit for a cool cover-up, layer over a slip dress in the evening, tuck it into your tailored shorts. It goes with everything, and is breathable and light enough to handle even the hottest days.

Oversized Linen Shirt
COS
Oversized Linen Shirt

An oversized fit is perfect for layering.

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

I love this dusty pink.

The Boyfriend: Linen, White
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, White

Perfect for those who like a more structured fit.

Oversized Linen Shirt
& Other Stories
Oversized Linen Shirt

Yes to this whole ensemble.

JAMES PERSE, Linen Shirt
JAMES PERSE
Linen Shirt

This stone colour is so luxe.

6. The White Dress

@brittanybathgate wearing a white dress and flip-flops

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: I will endlessly sing the praises of a white dress. The style options are truly unlimited, and it always manages to look chic and heat-proof. For a holiday, opt for a silhouette that you can dress up or down, and make feel fresh with a few clever accessory switches.

White Flossie Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
White Flossie Midi Dress

The neckline is so good.

Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress
MATTEAU
Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress

The perfect smocked midi dres.

Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
FARM RIO
Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress

Broderie Anglaise cotton is such a timeless fabric.

Shirred Midi Dress
COS
Shirred Midi Dress

You could easily dress this up with heeled sandals and a raffia clutch.

White Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
GANNI
White Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

I love the playfulness of this Ganni dress.

7. Colourful Maxi

@monikh wearing a red maxi dress

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: While I tend to focus on neutral tones, a holiday is the time to embrace the joy of colour. If you're going to pack one statement piece, make it a colourful maxi. With its bold jolt of colour, it does all the work for you, so all you need to add is your sandals and sunglasses and you're set.

Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress
COS
Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress

This red dress brings the drama, in the best way.

Cole Cutout Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Cole Cutout Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress

A gorgeous sunny dress.

Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress

So easy to dress up or down.

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This silhouette is so elegant.

Fran Open-Back Linen Maxi Dress
BERNADETTE
Fran Open-Back Linen Maxi Dress

I love the billowing shape.

7. Strappy Sandals

@_jeanettemadsen_ wearing strappy sandals and a black dress

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_ )

Style Notes: If you only have space for one pair of shoes, make it a strappy flat sandal. The flat fit ensures it's comfortable enough for wearing around town or to the beach, but the strap details give it an elevated enough feel to work for evening dressing, too.

Leather Strap Sandals - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Strap Sandals

I'm a big fan of the chunky sole.

Wagner Strappy Flat Sandal
Reformation
Wagner Strappy Flat Sandal

A minimalist's dream slide.

Laurie Gold-Tone and Leather Sandals
EMME PARSONS
Laurie Gold-Tone and Leather Sandals

I love the metal toe-ring detail.

Magalie Flat Sandal
Reformation
Magalie Flat Sandal

No notes.

Embellished Leather Sandals
PROENZA SCHOULER
Embellished Leather Sandals

Perfect for adding a jolt of colour.

8. Raffia Tote

@leasy_inparis wearing a Loewe raffia bag with a bikini and trousers

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: What is a holiday wardrobe without a raffia tote? This style is seriously on-trend this season, but it's a true classic, so you can feel confident that if you invest in one this season, you'll get plenty of wear out of it for years to come.

Large Straw Tote
& Other Stories
Large Straw Tote

The white piping detail is a great touch.

Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote
LOEWE
Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote

The designer classic.

Toia Mini Straw Tote
Whistles
Toia Mini Straw Tote

I love this shape.

The Santorini Natural Basket Tan Smooth
DeMellier
The Santorini Natural Basket Tan Smooth

A seriously elegant tote.

Canasta Striped Straw Tote
SENSI STUDIO
Canasta Striped Straw Tote

The patterned raffia is a true standout.

