I'm a Fashion Editor Headed to Majorca This Summer—This is Everything I'm Packing

I've done it: I've booked a holiday. And oh, how I cannot wait to get away. This year, I've chosen the beautiful island of Majorca, which is conveniently close to home, yet thanks to its beautiful blue waters, sunny days and romantic coastline, still manages to feel a million miles away. Ibiza may be the island of partying and bohemian wellness, but Majorca is its quietly glamorous sister. Artists like Joan Miró escaped to its terracotta-tiled houses, Jagger even partied here—it's an island that offers the best of quiet relaxation and quiet luxury.

So of course the topic that jumped up my priority list the moment after I booked my flight was: what am I going to wear? As much as I love to treat myself to new pieces for my holidays, I try to avoid buying pieces that are strictly for some alternative vacation-mode persona. That means that I focus on the staples—styles that are perfect for taking to the beach or to a pool or a seafront restaurant, but work equally well back home. Linen shirts, breezy dresses and practical-yet-chic sandals are just a few of the pieces that I'd love to take with me to Majorca, but will get plenty of wear out of in the warm months here, too.

Whether you're headed to Majorca or another sunny spot for a holiday, let this list be your guide to your packing essentials.

A Fashion Editor's Guide on What to Pack for Majorca:

1. Swimwear

Style Notes: Whether you like a colourful bikini or a classic black swimsuit, swimwear options are an absolute Majorca essential. Who can resist those crystal blue waters? My advice is to opt for swimwear you can happily throw a cover-up or set over to take you from morning swims to beach-side lunches.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Bandeau Bikini Top £29 A gingham bikini feels both retro and classic.

COS Open-Back Plunge Swimsuit £65 I own this exact swimsuit and it is so flattering.

Arket Bandeau Bikini Top £37 I love this silhouette.

HUNZA G Bonnie Striped Seersucker Bikini £175 The influencer-beloved brand really nails the summer vibe.

LIDO Sessantacinque Chain-Embellished Halterneck Bikini £254 A brown bikini feels particularly on-trend for a Majorca holiday.

2. Statement Cover-Up

Style Notes: What is a swimsuit without its equally glamorous cover-up? Take style cues from Lucy Williams and swap the simple sarong for a beautifully patterned oversized shirt or kaftan that you'd be equally happy wearing on and off the beach.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Silk Kaftan Dress £180 The kind of dress you could throw over your swimsuit and go straight to dinner.

LEMLEM Henok Hooded Fringed Cotton-Blend Kaftan £375 The colours are so beautiful.

H&M Knitted Tunic £28 Perfect for a beach bar, too.

ETRO Printed Crepon Coverup £765 Etro prints are unbeatable.

& Other Stories Fringed Crochet Midi Dress £120 This gives me Carrie Bradshaw vibes.

3. Tailored Shorts

Style Notes: Shorts are a packing essential for any holiday, but my advice is to lean into the tailored look. They're still as easy to pull over your swimsuit, but they're far more versatile than ultra-casual styles. Pair with sandals and a linen shirt for a sophisticated look, or a tank and flip-flops for something altogether more casual.

Arket High Waist Linen Shorts £57 White linen shorts are pure quiet luxury.

Reiss Demi Linen Garment Dyed Shorts £98 Another gorgeous option—I want this whole look, to be honest.

SLEEPER Petra Pleated Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Pajama Shorts £306 This colourful pair is such a holiday mood.

Reformation Baylor Linen Short £128 The button details are so cute.

TOTEME Pleated Organic Cotton-Twill Shorts £240 Equally appropriate for holiday and home wear.

4. Linen Shirt

Style Notes: If you haven't invested in a linen shirt, now is the time. It's the ultimate holiday workhorse—throw over your swimsuit for a cool cover-up, layer over a slip dress in the evening, tuck it into your tailored shorts. It goes with everything, and is breathable and light enough to handle even the hottest days.

COS Oversized Linen Shirt £75 An oversized fit is perfect for layering.

Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt £128 I love this dusty pink.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, White £110 Perfect for those who like a more structured fit.

& Other Stories Oversized Linen Shirt £77 Yes to this whole ensemble.

JAMES PERSE Linen Shirt £225 This stone colour is so luxe.

6. The White Dress

Style Notes: I will endlessly sing the praises of a white dress. The style options are truly unlimited, and it always manages to look chic and heat-proof. For a holiday, opt for a silhouette that you can dress up or down, and make feel fresh with a few clever accessory switches.

Nobody's Child White Flossie Midi Dress £85 £72 The neckline is so good.

MATTEAU Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress £455 The perfect smocked midi dres.

FARM RIO Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress £380 Broderie Anglaise cotton is such a timeless fabric.

COS Shirred Midi Dress £85 You could easily dress this up with heeled sandals and a raffia clutch.

GANNI White Cotton Poplin Midi Dress £195 I love the playfulness of this Ganni dress.

7. Colourful Maxi

Style Notes: While I tend to focus on neutral tones, a holiday is the time to embrace the joy of colour. If you're going to pack one statement piece, make it a colourful maxi. With its bold jolt of colour, it does all the work for you, so all you need to add is your sandals and sunglasses and you're set.

COS Pleated Racer-Neck Maxi Dress £115 £55 This red dress brings the drama, in the best way.

PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL Cole Cutout Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress £415 A gorgeous sunny dress.

& Other Stories Pleated Halterneck Maxi Dress £125 So easy to dress up or down.

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress £298 This silhouette is so elegant.

BERNADETTE Fran Open-Back Linen Maxi Dress £695 I love the billowing shape.

7. Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: If you only have space for one pair of shoes, make it a strappy flat sandal. The flat fit ensures it's comfortable enough for wearing around town or to the beach, but the strap details give it an elevated enough feel to work for evening dressing, too.

Arket Leather Strap Sandals £70 I'm a big fan of the chunky sole.

Reformation Wagner Strappy Flat Sandal £148 A minimalist's dream slide.

EMME PARSONS Laurie Gold-Tone and Leather Sandals £370 I love the metal toe-ring detail.

Reformation Magalie Flat Sandal £168 No notes.

PROENZA SCHOULER Embellished Leather Sandals £725 Perfect for adding a jolt of colour.

8. Raffia Tote

Style Notes: What is a holiday wardrobe without a raffia tote? This style is seriously on-trend this season, but it's a true classic, so you can feel confident that if you invest in one this season, you'll get plenty of wear out of it for years to come.

& Other Stories Large Straw Tote £85 The white piping detail is a great touch.

LOEWE Small Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote £395 The designer classic.

Whistles Toia Mini Straw Tote £75 I love this shape.

DeMellier The Santorini Natural Basket Tan Smooth £265 A seriously elegant tote.