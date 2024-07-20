I'm a Fashion Editor Headed to Majorca This Summer—This is Everything I'm Packing
I've done it: I've booked a holiday. And oh, how I cannot wait to get away. This year, I've chosen the beautiful island of Majorca, which is conveniently close to home, yet thanks to its beautiful blue waters, sunny days and romantic coastline, still manages to feel a million miles away. Ibiza may be the island of partying and bohemian wellness, but Majorca is its quietly glamorous sister. Artists like Joan Miró escaped to its terracotta-tiled houses, Jagger even partied here—it's an island that offers the best of quiet relaxation and quiet luxury.
So of course the topic that jumped up my priority list the moment after I booked my flight was: what am I going to wear? As much as I love to treat myself to new pieces for my holidays, I try to avoid buying pieces that are strictly for some alternative vacation-mode persona. That means that I focus on the staples—styles that are perfect for taking to the beach or to a pool or a seafront restaurant, but work equally well back home. Linen shirts, breezy dresses and practical-yet-chic sandals are just a few of the pieces that I'd love to take with me to Majorca, but will get plenty of wear out of in the warm months here, too.
Whether you're headed to Majorca or another sunny spot for a holiday, let this list be your guide to your packing essentials.
A Fashion Editor's Guide on What to Pack for Majorca:
1. Swimwear
Style Notes: Whether you like a colourful bikini or a classic black swimsuit, swimwear options are an absolute Majorca essential. Who can resist those crystal blue waters? My advice is to opt for swimwear you can happily throw a cover-up or set over to take you from morning swims to beach-side lunches.
Shop the Look:
A brown bikini feels particularly on-trend for a Majorca holiday.
2. Statement Cover-Up
Style Notes: What is a swimsuit without its equally glamorous cover-up? Take style cues from Lucy Williams and swap the simple sarong for a beautifully patterned oversized shirt or kaftan that you'd be equally happy wearing on and off the beach.
Shop the Look:
The kind of dress you could throw over your swimsuit and go straight to dinner.
3. Tailored Shorts
Style Notes: Shorts are a packing essential for any holiday, but my advice is to lean into the tailored look. They're still as easy to pull over your swimsuit, but they're far more versatile than ultra-casual styles. Pair with sandals and a linen shirt for a sophisticated look, or a tank and flip-flops for something altogether more casual.
This colourful pair is such a holiday mood.
4. Linen Shirt
Style Notes: If you haven't invested in a linen shirt, now is the time. It's the ultimate holiday workhorse—throw over your swimsuit for a cool cover-up, layer over a slip dress in the evening, tuck it into your tailored shorts. It goes with everything, and is breathable and light enough to handle even the hottest days.
Perfect for those who like a more structured fit.
6. The White Dress
Style Notes: I will endlessly sing the praises of a white dress. The style options are truly unlimited, and it always manages to look chic and heat-proof. For a holiday, opt for a silhouette that you can dress up or down, and make feel fresh with a few clever accessory switches.
Broderie Anglaise cotton is such a timeless fabric.
7. Colourful Maxi
Style Notes: While I tend to focus on neutral tones, a holiday is the time to embrace the joy of colour. If you're going to pack one statement piece, make it a colourful maxi. With its bold jolt of colour, it does all the work for you, so all you need to add is your sandals and sunglasses and you're set.
7. Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: If you only have space for one pair of shoes, make it a strappy flat sandal. The flat fit ensures it's comfortable enough for wearing around town or to the beach, but the strap details give it an elevated enough feel to work for evening dressing, too.
8. Raffia Tote
Style Notes: What is a holiday wardrobe without a raffia tote? This style is seriously on-trend this season, but it's a true classic, so you can feel confident that if you invest in one this season, you'll get plenty of wear out of it for years to come.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
