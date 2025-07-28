The '90s Dress and Shoe Pairing It Girls Are Wearing to Parties in East Hampton (Sorry Flip-Flops, You Weren't Invited)

It's summer in East Hampton, of course, Gucci had a star-studded party that everyone in fashion wanted an invite to. The host? Emily Ratajkowski, who doubled as the best-dressed attendee at the soirée, which took place on Saturday at The Maidstone Hotel & Restaurant. Ratajkowski and company made the trek to the far side of Long Island to celebrate the model and author's new GG Monogram campaign with Gucci, and specifically, the Gucci Giglio handbag, which debuted at the Italian house's Cruise 2026 show in Florence back in May. She carried the oversized monogram tote earlier in the day, before switching to a more evening-appropriate mini GG top handle.
If I'm being honest, though, it wasn't her choice of handbag that caught my eye about her night-in-the-Hamptons ensemble. Rather, it was Ratajkowski's decision to swap the locale's usual light-washed linen aesthetic for a more '90s vibe. Her look wasn't "Hamptons" at all. Instead, she donned a high-neck LBD with the highest slit, well, ever, and styled it with a pair of ankle-strap, patent leather sandals with a sky-high heel made to look like silver bamboo. She even finished off the look with a pair of tiny, black sunglasses, another staple of '90s fashion.
Whether you're heading to the Hamptons before summer ends or just desire an alternative to all things linen dresses and flip flops, Rata's ensemble is a perfect jumping-off point. And no, you don't have to get the look at Gucci (unless you want to). Want my advice? Splurge on a Gucci monogram bag and then get the model's '90s dress and heels at a lower price. That's the best thing about '90s fashion—it's minimal, so you can pair pricey pieces with more affordable ones, and no logo will give you away.
Keep scrolling to shop my favorite alternatives that will still give off Rata's elegant '90s energy.
