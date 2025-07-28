The '90s Dress and Shoe Pairing It Girls Are Wearing to Parties in East Hampton (Sorry Flip-Flops, You Weren't Invited)

Classic elegance spotted at Gucci's star-studded soirée on Long Island.

GUCCI AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CELEBRATE THE NEW GG MONOGRAM CAMPAIGN WITH AN INTIMATE DINNER IN THE HAMPTONS.
(Image credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com; Courtesy of Gucci)
By
published
in News

It's summer in East Hampton, of course, Gucci had a star-studded party that everyone in fashion wanted an invite to. The host? Emily Ratajkowski, who doubled as the best-dressed attendee at the soirée, which took place on Saturday at The Maidstone Hotel & Restaurant. Ratajkowski and company made the trek to the far side of Long Island to celebrate the model and author's new GG Monogram campaign with Gucci, and specifically, the Gucci Giglio handbag, which debuted at the Italian house's Cruise 2026 show in Florence back in May. She carried the oversized monogram tote earlier in the day, before switching to a more evening-appropriate mini GG top handle.

If I'm being honest, though, it wasn't her choice of handbag that caught my eye about her night-in-the-Hamptons ensemble. Rather, it was Ratajkowski's decision to swap the locale's usual light-washed linen aesthetic for a more '90s vibe. Her look wasn't "Hamptons" at all. Instead, she donned a high-neck LBD with the highest slit, well, ever, and styled it with a pair of ankle-strap, patent leather sandals with a sky-high heel made to look like silver bamboo. She even finished off the look with a pair of tiny, black sunglasses, another staple of '90s fashion.

(Image credit: Carl Timpone/BFA.com; Courtesy of Gucci)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Gucci Mini GG Handbag ($1950), Silk Crêpe Dress with Embroidery ($3980), and Leather Sandals ($1160)

Whether you're heading to the Hamptons before summer ends or just desire an alternative to all things linen dresses and flip flops, Rata's ensemble is a perfect jumping-off point. And no, you don't have to get the look at Gucci (unless you want to). Want my advice? Splurge on a Gucci monogram bag and then get the model's '90s dress and heels at a lower price. That's the best thing about '90s fashion—it's minimal, so you can pair pricey pieces with more affordable ones, and no logo will give you away.

Keep scrolling to shop my favorite alternatives that will still give off Rata's elegant '90s energy.

Get EmRata's look for less:

Raine Knit Midi-Dress
Reformation
Raine Knit Midi-Dress

Patent Effect Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Patent Effect Heeled Sandals

Shop more '90s dresses and heeled sandals:

Draped Maxi Dress
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress

Stiletto Heel Sandal With Buckle - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Stiletto Heel Sandal With Buckle

Aurelio Knit Dress
Reformation
Aurelio Knit Dress

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

X Revolve Millie Dress
SNDYS x Revolve
Millie Dress

Astor Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Astor Ankle Strap Sandal

Le Bop Jackie Dress
Le Bop
Jackie Dress

Cary Heeled Sandal
Steve Madden
Cary Heeled Sandal

Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress

Noey Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Noey Heeled Sandal

Combination Knit Dress 50th Anniversary
ZARA
Combination Knit Dress 50th Anniversary

Heeled Sandals With Thin Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Heeled Sandals With Thin Strap

Kelly Halter Gown
MAJORELLE
Kelly Halter Gown

Gianna Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Gianna Heeled Sandal

Iris Maxi Dress
Eterne
Iris Maxi Dress

Staud Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Lace Dress

Tony Bianco Caprice Heels
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heels

Strappy Side Slit Dress
Enza Costa
Strappy Side Slit Dress

Schutz Carolyn Heeled Sandals
Schutz
Carolyn Heeled Sandals

Sleeveless Dress
H&M
Sleeveless Dress

Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Kitten-Heel Sandals With Strap

Butter Luxe Strapless Midi Dress
Commando
Butter Luxe Strapless Midi Dress

Sake Ankle Strap Sandal
ALDO
Sake Ankle Strap Sandal

50th Anniversary Short Dress
ZARA
50th Anniversary Short Dress

Tony Bianco Fiesta Heeled Sandals
Tony Bianco
Fiesta Heeled Sandals

Remi Knit Dress
Reformation
Remi Knit Dress

Krista Slingback Kitten-Heel Sandals in Leather
j.crew
Krista Slingback Kitten-Heel Sandals in Leather

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

