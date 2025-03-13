The Most Stylish People in Paris Are Changing Their Hair Colour to This Low-Maintenance Shade for Spring

It's pretty clear since the start of the year that 2025 is the era of low-maintenance beauty treatments and routines, and this is particularly true for hair trends. Whilst bolder hues dominated 2024, more low-maintenance colour techniques are leading the way this year. And, as we have been looking closely at the streets of Paris in recent weeks with Fashion Month drawing to a close, we have noticed one particular hair colour trend coming through. Some of the chicest people in Paris have already pinpointed 'worn blonde' as the most elegant, low-effort hue to opt for this spring.



There's no denying that vibrant hair colours for spring look extremely cool and elevated, but it's a fact that they do require a lot of upkeep both at home and in the salon. So, you'll be glad to know that worn blonde is an undemanding hue that looks extremely sophisticated but also very easy to care for.

What is Worn Blonde Hair?

Unlike icier, lighter blonde shades, worn blonde is a more natural hue. Think deeper honey and caramel shades mixed in with the traditional butter blonde we all know and love. This richer colour will fit it more seamlessly with those who have darker roots and requires fewer touch-ups than other blonde styles.

What Are the Benefits of Choosing a Worn Blonde Hair Colour?

Worn blonde is perfect for those who want to allow their hair colour to evolve throughout the year without having to do multiple touch-ups at the salon. This is because the shade will look good when first dyed but still look just as chic when darker roots start to grow. This will not only save you on appointments, but also keep your hair healthier and shinier due to the lack of consistent bleaching. Not to mention the deeper honey-like hue will suit a wider range of skin tones and undertones than icier shades. Plus, if braids are your hairstyle of choice, like they are mine, I can assure you worn blonde is a great choice.

Still not fully convinced? I've rounded up some of my favourite worn blonde hair inspiration below. From raffia highlights to fully-dyed hair, keep on scrolling for some of the chicest looks around, then take a browse of my edit of the best products to get the worn-blonde hair look at home.

Worn Blonde Hair Inspiration:

Beauty Notes: A worn blonde hue is perfect for the warmer months when you want a low-effort shade that still looks elegant. Plus, it looks great with any hairstyle.

Beauty Notes: Worn blonde hair looks just as good on warmer skin tones.

Beauty Notes: Try some lighter blonder highlights to take your worn blonde hair to the more traditional side of blonde hair-dos.

Beauty Notes: Proof that darker brunette roots look just as good with worn blonde hair.

Beauty Notes: Even celebrities are buying into this trend. How sophisticated does Lily-Rose Depp look?

Beauty Notes: The best thing about worn blonde hair? You can rock it with any hair type, from straight lengths to waves and curls.

Best Products for Worn Blonde Hair:

Dphue Gloss+ in Dark Blonde £35 SHOP NOW Our beauty editors really adore these hair glosses by Dphue. A luxe-looking hue plus shiny finish equals the perfect at-home maintenance.

Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Dye in Beige Dark Blonde £10 SHOP NOW This ammonia-free formula is perfect for those looking for a gentler dye for sensitive scalps.

Glaze Supergloss in Caramel Lights £16 SHOP NOW Add mirror-like shine to your hair with this conditioning colour gloss.

Schwarzkopf Hair Gloss Shine Treatment in Beige Blonde £8 SHOP NOW Use this in between salon visits to refresh your worn-blonde colour and leave your hair with a mirror-like shine.

Bleach London Super Cool Colour in Just Like Honey £7 SHOP NOW Bleach London's non-permanent hair colour will gradually fade with continuous hair-washing, allowing you to hop on the worn-blonde trend without having to fully commit.

Color Wow Root Cover Up in Dark Blonde £30 SHOP NOW For those who don't like the look of out-grown roots, this cover-up from Color Wow is for you.

Ouai Detox Shampoo £28 SHOP NOW Clean roots are a must for any chic hairstyle, and this shampoo from Ouai is one of my favourites.

Oribe Conditioner for Beautiful Color £49 SHOP NOW This conditioner uses honey-derived humectants to protect your hair against oxidation, as well as edelweiss flower extract to prevent dry ends.