Eiza González Reveals Her Fave Red Carpet Looks of All Time and Her Top Holiday Jewelry Trend Prediction

Here at Who What Wear, we write about earrings, engagement rings, necklaces, and bracelets all year long, but the holidays are when these jewels can really shine. Literally. The festive season is the perfect excuse to bust out your glitziest baubles, and in the words of Cady Heron, no other girls can say anything about it.
Considering her role as David Yurman's brand ambassador, I have a feeling Eiza González will be the most iced-out attendee at any holiday party she attends in the coming weeks. I got the chance to interview her about her latest campaign for the brand, and she was quick to sing its praises. "I’ve been a longtime fan of David Yurman's designs," González told Who What Wear. "I've collected so many pieces, and I love that it’s a heritage brand. Also, they’re a lovely family. I adore Sybil, David, and Evan. I enjoy being around their artistry. I boogie with Sybil in between takes and chat with David and Evan about art and film for hours. They’re truly a stellar team, and I’m honored to be an extension of what they’ve created." Scroll down to read the rest of our interview.
How would you describe your personal style? How does jewelry fit into your wardrobe?
I’m an on-the-go girl. And my style runs the gamut. I hate sticking to one thing. I like exploring just like I do with work. I need and adore transition pieces. I feel like almost every David Yurman pieces work day to night, and for a modern woman, that’s the dream. I want to spend money on something that I can enjoy and wear. When I’m wearing yoga pants, I can rock my charms or stack a ton of Cable Collection rings and bracelets. Or, when I wear jeans and a white T-shirt, the jewelry elevates the cool-girl look.
What's your favorite red carpet outfit you've ever worn and why?
It’s so hard to choose. I would say the Mugler look I wore to Vogue World last month is definitely up there. Also, the gold Gucci gown I wore to the 2025 Golden Globes [below]. I really love sci-fi–inspired looks, including the Gabriela Hearst look I wore to the SXSW premiere of my film Ash, but the one that takes the cake is my Chanel look for the 3 Body Problem premiere in London.
What's your favorite item you wore in the holiday 2025 campaign?
That’s such a hard question because every David Yurman piece feels so special, but I’d say the classic Sculpted Cable bracelet. It’s such an iconic David Yurman design, and I love how it feels both powerful and feminine. I can wear it with anything, and it always feels like a statement.
What’s your go-to outfit-and-jewelry combo for a holiday party?
The Starburst Collection. It’s so joyous. It’s sexy and fun, but still edgy and a big statement. I like the look of the earrings. It feels like I’m dripping in stars.
What's your favorite holiday travel destination?
During the holidays, I like going to the mountains, anywhere in the world and just cozy up, eat a ton, sip on chocolate. I grew up in Mexico City, so I didn’t see snow till I was 18. So, I always get nostalgic during the holidays and try to flock anywhere near snow.
Shop David Yurman Jewelry
David Yurman
Starburst Drop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold With Diamonds
Starburst Triple Drop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold With Diamonds
Starburst Double Drop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold With Diamonds
Sculpted Cable Flex Bracelet in 18k Yellow Gold With Diamonds
Sculpted Cable Micro Huggie Hoop Earrings in 18k Yellow Gold
