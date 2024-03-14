One of the first things Iris Law tells me about shooting her new David Yurman campaign is how cold she was. You wouldn't know it from the gorgeous images, but that's simply a testament to Law's ability to effortlessly get the shot—no matter the elements. The spring 2024 campaign shoot took place deep in the hills of Santa Monica over two particularly frigid December nights with the 23-year-old London native spending a portion of it in a pool. Naturally, Law didn't bat an eye. Sometimes, she explains, you just have to power through if you know the end result will be amazing. Compounded with the fact that it was for a jewelry brand she grew up wearing, a chill here and there could be forgiven.

"I was wearing a wet suit, and we pulled it down so that you couldn't see it. Before I jumped in the pool, I was frowning, making baby faces, swaying, and saying, 'But it's so cold!' Everyone was like, 'You can do it!' she jokes on the phone. "We had done a 12-hour day. That was the main image we went with, so I was like, 'Thank God I wasn't being too much of a wimp.'"

Law and model Fei Fei Sun are David Yurman's newest global ambassadors who will front a series of five projects throughout the year. Up first is the glossy, moody spring 2024 campaign, where the 23-year-old model, actress, and bona fide It girl sports the luxury jewelry brand's most iconic pieces—the Sculpted Cable Bracelet and the Modern Cable Bracelet, both core symbols of David Yurman's long heritage.

Shot by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Carlos Nazario, Law wears David Yurman in her own way. Though she's a new face for the brand, Law's fascination with David Yurman is one that began long before she became one of the buzziest rising stars in fashion. I sat down with Law to discuss being the newest face of one of her most sentimental brands, the fashion moments she can't wait for this spring, and where she stands on the internet-viral gold versus silver jewelry debate.

I'd love to hear how this collaboration and partnership came to life and about your history with David Yurman.

Since I was young, [David Yurman] had all these amazing campaigns, and I remember the billboards up in New York. I remember women in my family and family friends wearing their jewelry. It was really exciting. I'm someone who really connects with jewelry. I find it a really nice way to have sentimentality in my outfits. It's my first jewelry campaign, so it's really nice to work with [a brand] who I was already so familiar with and such a big fan of.

Do you have a memorable moment from shooting the campaign?

The whole thing. It was a super-cool, young team. Tyrone [Lebon], I'd already shot with him for Burberry, so it was super fun in between shots when we had a really good conversation. There's always different dynamics on every shoot and every campaign, and for this one, it was so much to get done and such hard work, but everything just felt great. All of the lighting and everything felt so beautiful, and it was really encouraging. You can do long-hour days when you know what you're doing is really great.

As someone who has such a strong personal sense of style and a very identifiable look that you've perfected over the years, how do you style your David Yurman pieces into your day-to-day life?

I have some pieces that are my dream jewelry because they're perfect. Something that I love about David Yurman jewelry is how it's this balance—it's really refreshing to be able to find jewelry that fits my style so well. Some days, I dress really girly and some days more boyish, and the jewelry just fits in both. That's really nice because then I can travel with just that, and it works with both sides of me. I have this Sculpted Cable Pinky Ring and the Sculpted Cable Huggie Hoop Earrings that are just the perfect size. I just love the way that the jewelry can make me feel like a bit of a chameleon. These are staple pieces that I can just keep on all the time because then you can really have a connection with the jewelry you're wearing.

Do you have any personal pieces of jewelry that hold sentimental weight?

I have a necklace that my mom gave me when I was really young. It was my first piece of jewelry. It's a hammered gold heart, so it's got these … hammer dips in a really thin piece of gold. It says, "I love you more each day," and it's shaped like a heart. I still have it.

I know there's an internet debate—gold versus silver. Are you a fan of a specific type of metal? Do you mix metals?

When I was brunette, I was strictly gold. I had literally never worn silver in my entire life. Once I dyed my hair blonde, I started incorporating silver. I'd probably say I wear equal amounts of gold and silver now. I'm not much of a mixer, [but] I'm not against it. Sometimes, I wear gold rings and silver earrings, but I honestly love both. I'm intrigued as to, if I went brunette, whether I would continue wearing silver or not because it feels like the blonde brought more silver into my style.

Do you have any pieces or outfits you're excited to wear now that the weather is heating up?

I have literally not stopped talking about this. I am so bored of being cold and in winter. I'm one of those people that will never sacrifice my comfort for how I look. I'd always rather just be warm and comfortable. I'll find a way to still express myself, but it becomes limiting over winter, and I end up wearing the same thing again and again. Now, I'm in L.A. I love the weather where you can wear just trousers and a top and a little cardigan or an open jacket. I'm really excited to wear little shorts again.

Are there any pieces you've recently bought or essentials that you can't wait to wear this spring?

I just bought a vintage Undercover jacket that's covered in holes. It means you can see the top underneath, and it's too cold to wear in the winter. I'm excited to wear that now. I have a pair of shoes from this place called Foundry Mews. They're these soft-soled, really unique black ballet pumps, but they have these straps wrapping around them, and you don't want to wear those with socks. I was wearing them last summer, and I'm excited to wear them again.

