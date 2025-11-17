Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Sneaker Color That Makes This Dated Denim Trend Look 2025

If you follow Jennifer Aniston's street style, you likely know that she has a penchant for denim. Whether she's arriving on set, heading to an appointment, or going out to dinner, she's most often wearing jeans. This fall, her favorite styles have included khaki cropped jeans, medium-blue straight-leg jeans, and slim-fitting cuffed jeans—a silhouette she wore this weekend paired with white sneakers.
While heading to dinner in L.A. with her boyfriend Jim Curtis, Aniston was spotted wearing a black sweater, a long black wool coat, low-waisted cuffed straight-leg jeans, and white sneakers. Staying true to her casual, low-key look, she skipped accessories and carried only an umbrella to keep dry in the rain.
A jeans-and-sneaker outfit isn't groundbreaking, but it is worth noting Aniston's pairing. For starters, cuffed jeans, especially a slim-fitting pair, are considered dated, as they were very popular during the '90s, often worn by Aniston. However, the way she styled them with crisp white sneakers, rather than the platform sandals and boots they were frequently paired with, made the jeans feel current and very 2025.
If you're inspired to replicate Aniston's casual yet elevated dinner outfit, keep scrolling. We've rounded up the chicest cuffed jeans and white sneakers for women.
Shop Cuffed Jeans and White Sneakers
levi's
501 '90s Selvedge Jeans
These look almost identical to Aniston's.
Nike
Cortez Decon Sneakers
I'm not really into sneakers, but if I were going to wear a pair with jeans, it'd be these.
Gap
High Rise Cuffed '90s Slim Straight Jeans
These look like they'd be very flattering.
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Sneakers
You heard it here first: The Stan Smith Lo Pros are set to replace Sambas and Gazelles.
J.Crew
Cuffed Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with a white tee, belt, and leather bomber jacket.
Coach
High Line Sneakers
So cute.
Khaite
Karo Jeans
The dark wash makes these look so sleek and sophisticated.
DOLCE VITA
Dorie Sneakers
Low-profile sneakers look best with slim-fitting jeans.
Madewell
Pieced Barrel-Leg Full-Length Jeans
These come in petite, standard, and tall lengths.
Veja
Esplar Low Sneakers
Fashion insiders love Veja because of its sustainable and stylish offerings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.