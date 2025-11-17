Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Sneaker Color That Makes This Dated Denim Trend Look 2025

If you follow Jennifer Aniston's street style, you likely know that she has a penchant for denim. Whether she's arriving on set, heading to an appointment, or going out to dinner, she's most often wearing jeans. This fall, her favorite styles have included khaki cropped jeans, medium-blue straight-leg jeans, and slim-fitting cuffed jeans—a silhouette she wore this weekend paired with white sneakers.

While heading to dinner in L.A. with her boyfriend Jim Curtis, Aniston was spotted wearing a black sweater, a long black wool coat, low-waisted cuffed straight-leg jeans, and white sneakers. Staying true to her casual, low-key look, she skipped accessories and carried only an umbrella to keep dry in the rain.

Jennifer Aniston wears a long black coat, black top, cuffed jeans, and white sneakers.

A jeans-and-sneaker outfit isn't groundbreaking, but it is worth noting Aniston's pairing. For starters, cuffed jeans, especially a slim-fitting pair, are considered dated, as they were very popular during the '90s, often worn by Aniston. However, the way she styled them with crisp white sneakers, rather than the platform sandals and boots they were frequently paired with, made the jeans feel current and very 2025.

If you're inspired to replicate Aniston's casual yet elevated dinner outfit, keep scrolling. We've rounded up the chicest cuffed jeans and white sneakers for women.

