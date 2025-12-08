If Amazing Luxury Gifts Are on the List—These Finds From Mytheresa Are It

Whether you're looking for a gorgeous gift for someone (super) special on your list or simply want a bit of inspiration for yourself (ahem, or a treat for yourself), you've landed in the right spot. The theme here is—luxury. Specifically, luxury gift ideas from the editor-favorite retailer, Mytheresa.
Also, if you find yourself in New York City through December 14, Mytheresa teamed up with cult-favorite bakery, Hani's, for a bakery-meets-boutique gifting experience. At 764 Madison Avenue, you'll find a curated menu of sweets, along with gift ideas from Mytheresa. Check out a glimpse inside the shop above and below. And if you can't make it in, a selection of amazing gift ideas is right here, including dreamy accessories, cool shoe silhouettes, and beautiful home items.
Bottega Veneta
Knot Aviator Sunglasses
Dream sunglasses. And the knot detail!
The Row
Marlo 12 Leather Tote Bag
I've been eyeing this bag for months.
Gucci
Printed Scarf
Tie the scarf around your neck, your bag, wear as a belt, and so on.
