Hold the Hoodies and Puffers—L.A. It Girls Are Wearing *This* Anti-Trend Item With Leggings

If you asked me to picture the quintessential L.A. It girl, I'd probably immediately picture Kaia Gerber in black leggings and sneakers. And lo and behold, that's exactly what she was photographed wearing in her hometown over the weekend. Gerber wore classic black leggings with her favorite Nike Metcon sneakers. And instead of a hoodie or puffer—the typical legging pairings for this time of year (yes, it even gets cold-ish in Southern California)—Gerber wore a fleece pullover. Specifically, it was a relaxed-fitting half-zip in black.
Several winters ago, when Sandy Liang made all the fashion girls want to wear fleece, I'd call fleece pullovers a trend. At this point, they're a wardrobe staple that's the perfect thing to reach for on chilly days when you want something a bit more polished than a sweatshirt and a bit less warm than a puffer. A fleece pullover is the perfect middle-ground solution, and no one proves it better than Gerber.
Keep scrolling to shop the Kaia Gerber–approved fleece pullover "anti-trend" to pair with your leggings and sneakers this season and beyond.
