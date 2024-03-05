6 Major Heel Trends That Are Giving Flats a Run For Their Money
Flats have been the talk of the town all year, so this might earn me a few enemies but I don't mind saying it: I'm kind of over them. While many have thanked fashion's higher powers for bringing back a comfortable and stylish option, I've never personally been a flats person and the few pairs I have tried have failed to become my true go-to's. In the wake of the flats renaissance, I've still clung to the few inches of height that I can get. And now thankfully for me, my flat-shoe fatigue is being met with an influx of especially fresh and forward heels that I'm predicting could mark an end to flats as we know them.
Sure, the spring 2024 collections still contained plenty of ballerinas and loafers, but they also offered several cool ideas on how to get some height. Forget what you think you know about traditional pumps feeling dated or tired because the new shapes, fabrics, and embellishments you're about to discover here will redefine modern pumps as we know them. Whether it was through the employment of luminous satin or the reintroduction of an elegant shape for kitten heels, this season is providing more reason than ever to reach for those few extra inches. It's not goodbye to flats, it's just see you later—cool pumps are officially heating up in 2024. See which six heel trends are giving them a run for their money.
Almond Pumps
In case you haven't noticed, we're dialing the clocks back to the 1950s and '60s fashion-wise and revisiting some of the defining items of the era. One such revival we're noticing is the return of almond pumps, a style of heels that feature rounded toes, low kitten heels, and glove-like uppers.
Shop the Trend
Buckle Details
If your closet is in need of a pair of classic point-toe pumps but you're allergic to buying anything too plain, buckle adornments might just be the heel trend that you've been looking for. I love that these slimmer buckles and strappy silhouettes add a little something extra to the classic shoes. On the F/W 23 runway, Miu Miu paired their viral buckle slingbacks with thick contrasting socks, a styling idea that makes the fancier heels feel especially casual and cool.
Shop the Trend
Slanted Heels
Ferragamo is one of the most exciting brands right now, if you ask me, and the accessories department is arguably its strongest. I'm in love with the slated heel shape they've been doing on their mules and pumps that gives such a fresh look and feel to the skinny heels and it's a silhouette I'm starting to notice bubble up elsewhere now, too. The angular stilettos just feel so sleek and modern.
Shop the Trend
T-Bar Pumps
Speaking of all things retro, T-bar pumps are all of a sudden on my radar. I blame The Row's Cyd Pumps for turning my attention towards the style with their nondescript kitten heel and micro cutouts but similarly modern takes on the 1950s pumps are popping up all over the map from Ferragamo to Reformation, too.
Shop the Trend
Lustrous Satin
Nothing says spring quite like the arrival of all things pretty and delicate. Mark our words: As soon as these long winter months are officially behind us, we'll be slipping our feet into a pair of shoes coated in lustrous satin. The trend popped up on the runways of Altuzarra and Prada, where we saw satin heels in an array of candy hues like powder blue and lime green. Now that they're starting to trickle into the market, we can't help but swoon over every pair we see.
Shop the Trend
V-Shaped Vamps
Little details often make the biggest impact with shoes and one that's defining 2024's new wave of cool pumps is V-shaped vamps. ICYWW, vamps are the part of a shoe that sits on the top of your foot, so these striking V's cut a noticeably sleek and polished silhouette on whoever wears them.
Shop the Trend
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a High-Heel Sceptic, But These 6 Shoe Trends Will (Quite Literally) Elevate Your Wardrobe
Sorry, ballet flats.
By Remy Farrell
-
Alexa Chung Just Ditched Her Boots for Spring’s Freshest Flat-Shoe Trend
I'm going to join her.
By Natalie Munro
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Bright Trainers Are In, so Here's Every Trending Adidas Gazelle Colourway I Adore
Colourful kicks ahead.
By Florrie Alexander
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
2024's Viral Shoe Trends Have Arrived—These 20 Are Worth the Hype
Someone stop me from buying them all.
By Eliza Huber
-
Before Yesterday, I Had 50+ Pairs of Shoes—11 Styles I Got Rid of and 13 I Kept
It was quite the clean-out.
By Eliza Huber