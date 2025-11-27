Kate Middleton Just Broke With Tradition and Wore the Chicest Mismatched Shoe-and-Bag Combination

After many years spent monitoring and reporting on Catherine, Princess of Wales’s wardrobe, I’ve become rather familiar with her tried-and-true styling formulas. Chief among them? Her signature accessory move: matching her bag to her shoes. It’s a subtle trick that adds instant cohesion, and it's a template she returns to time and again.
So when a new set of images of the Princess landed on my desk today, I was surprised to realise that Kate had broken with her own long-standing tradition, stepping out in the chicest mismatched shoe-and-bag combination for an engagement in London today.
Wearing a custom Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress in soft powder blue, Kate kept the look streamlined with a pair of slate-grey mock-croc heels. Then, instead of echoing the tone in her handbag as she usually would, she introduced contrast with DeMellier’s chocolate-brown Hudson bag (£415).
Crafted from sumptuous suede and finished with refined belt detailing, the Hudson bag’s rich espresso shade brought warmth and dimension to the cool-toned ensemble without straying from her signature sophistication.
Aligning with winter’s chocolate brown colour trend, Kate's pairing added texture and depth, giving her grey shoes outfit a wintery lift. And as if the timing couldn’t be better, DeMellier has launched a Black Friday sale with 20% off site-wide, meaning Kate’s designer-coded favourite is now available for less.
Keep scrolling to shop Kate’s bag and discover the chicest grey shoes and brown bags on the market right now.
Shop The DeMellier Hudson Bag
DeMellier
The Small Hudson
Enter the code BF20 at checkout to activate the Black Friday discount.
Shop Grey Heels and Brown Bags:
H&M
Cone-Heel Satin Mules
The satin shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Slouchy Shoulder Bag
This also comes in burgundy and black.
Mango
Patent Leather Heel Shoes
Shop these while they're on sale.
Gina Tricot
Faux Suede Classic Tote Bag
This roomy tote is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
River Island
Grey Pointed Toe Court Heels
This light shade is grey is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Dune London
Dearest Bag
This elegant tote features a detachable suede zip up purse.
Jimmy Choo
Ixia Heels
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
Polène
Numéro Neuf East West
Polène's east/west bags are a fashion person's favourite.
Stella McCartney
Glossed Pumps
The high-vamp design lends these such a chic, modern edge.
Reformation
Hannah Shoulder Bag
Complete your winter party looks with this chic shoulder bag.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.