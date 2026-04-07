Give Your Closet Expensive-Looking British Vibes With This Beloved Brand That Just Hit Nordstrom

I know my fellow fashionable Anglophiles are rejoicing at the news that Marks & Spencer is now available to shop at Nordstrom. The beloved British brand is well-known for its affordable, chic offerings, and now it's incredibly easy to shop alongside other Nordy favorites. Naturally, I spared no time shopping the curated pieces from the spring 2026 collection and made sure to round them up for you below.
Ahead, you can discover and shop an array of standout M&S picks that are giving expensive-looking British vibes. Think elevated outerwear, polished skirts, cozy knits, cool denim, and more. I'm especially chuffed with the jackets (ha, see what I did there?). Keep scrolling to shop your favorites from the collection. I have a sneaking suspicion that it will sell out quickly.
Shop Chic M&S Finds at Nordstrom
M&S
Cotton Blend Twill Bomber Jacket
Barn-style jackets are having a moment.
M&S
Textured Wide Leg Jeans
Loving the collarless detail.
M&S
Stripe Sleeveless Dress
Bring on the warm weather.
M&S
Drawstring Waist Cotton Shirt
Into the cinched-waist design.
M&S
Compact Flower Cardigan
M&S
Denim Statement Shirt
Denim shirts are a personal favorite.
So many styling possibilities.
I picture this skirt with a basic white tee or tank top.
M&S
Point Collar Knit Cotton and Wool Blend Jacket