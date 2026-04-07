Give Your Closet Expensive-Looking British Vibes With This Beloved Brand That Just Hit Nordstrom

Fashionable Anglophiles, rejoice.

Jennifer Camp Forbes's avatar
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fashion collage of Marks &amp; Spencer spring 2026 collection at Nordstrom
(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

I know my fellow fashionable Anglophiles are rejoicing at the news that Marks & Spencer is now available to shop at Nordstrom. The beloved British brand is well-known for its affordable, chic offerings, and now it's incredibly easy to shop alongside other Nordy favorites. Naturally, I spared no time shopping the curated pieces from the spring 2026 collection and made sure to round them up for you below.

Ahead, you can discover and shop an array of standout M&S picks that are giving expensive-looking British vibes. Think elevated outerwear, polished skirts, cozy knits, cool denim, and more. I'm especially chuffed with the jackets (ha, see what I did there?). Keep scrolling to shop your favorites from the collection. I have a sneaking suspicion that it will sell out quickly.

Shop Chic M&S Finds at Nordstrom