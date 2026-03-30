While the fashion world remains in a state of perpetual speculation following Law Roach’s hints that Zendaya may have already wed fiancé Tom Holland in secret, the actress has yet to confirm or deny any rumors. Whether she is officially a wife or simply playing the public's growing anticipation, her recent wardrobe choices suggest she is entering a season of celebration.
During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! promoting her new movie, The Drama, Zendaya wore a flirty floral design that will definitely be on the moodboards for this year's chicest nuptials. The vibe is an ethereal approach to formal attire, including watercolor flowers that evoke fine art rather than traditional photographs or prints. Moving away from the sharp, architectural silhouettes of her recent press tours, this frothy, sheer McQueen look has an undeniably romantic aura. It is the exact type of fashion energy one would expect from a guest list curated by one of the most dynamic style icons of our time.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.