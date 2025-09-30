But fashion isn't the only thing they're aligned on—they're also quick to admit how much they influence each other's style decisions. From shopping for one another to raiding each other's closets (yes, Brooklyn has been known to borrow Nicola's headbands), I had a chance to speak with the couple, and they were refreshingly candid about how fashion intersects with their personal relationship.
Below, they share their thoughts on fall shopping, capsule-wardrobe essentials, and the unexpected accessory they can't help but share.
Describe each other's personal style in one word!
Nicola: Authentic.
Brooklyn: Bold.
Who is more likely to experiment with trends?
NPB: Probably me. I don't usually pay attention to trends, but I always love being inspired by other women and what they're wearing on the streets or on Instagram. Dressing for how you feel is always in style to me.
BB: Definitely Nicola. I sort of stick with the classics: button-downs, trousers, things I feel comfortable in. I've been trying out layering a bit more lately for Fall—mixing some more color in with my neutrals.
Do you ever influence each other’s shopping decisions?
NPB: Yes, we always ask each other's opinions. I can always trust his taste and know he'll always be honest with me if I look good.
BB: All the time! I always want her opinion on a new look, and she is always shopping for me, finding new things I should try.
What’s one item you'll always invest in for fall?
NPB: A beautiful long coat that I can wear with everything. Either a trench or a long leather jacket. I love having staple pieces of outerwear that I can wear over and over.
BB: I love a proper topcoat. I love the one from the Express shoot, actually. It's relaxed and refined, and can dress up my more casual fits.
Shop the look:
Express
Leopard Sweetheart Midi Dress
Are there any pieces you find yourselves sharing?
NPB: He takes my headbands. I'll wear most of his clothes to bed. I steal his oversized sweatshirts all the time lol. I love that I can always go into his closet if I'm feeling inspired to.
Do you each have a "uniform" when it comes to fall dressing?
NPB: I'm the type of person that if I love a piece of clothing, I'll always go back to it. Any staple item—like a good jacket or jeans—I'll always go back to in my closet and make it my go-to for the season. I can either dress them up or down depending on where I'm going.
BB: Yeah, I'd say my fall uniform is pretty consistent. It usually starts with a good button-down or a quality tee as the base, then I'll add a sweater or overshirt for layering. Dark denim or tailored trousers are my go-to bottoms, and definitely a good boot.
Do you think personal style should reflect where you come from, or who you are right now?
NPB: I think the beauty of personal style is that it's one of a kind. I love constantly evolving my style, which is based on who and what I'm inspired by at the moment. I don't think there should be any rules for fashion and style.
BB: For me, it's about taking what feels true to styles I know I love, while mixing it with whatever inspires me today; whether that's a new designer I discovered, a vintage find, or just trying something completely outside my comfort zone. That's what keeps my style feeling fresh and personal.
What excited you most about partnering with Express for this campaign?
NPB: I always love the opportunity to work with Brooklyn on campaigns, and it was extra special being able to collaborate with Express for a holiday campaign.
BB: For me, it was how effortless the clothes feel while still being sharp and modern. That balance is exactly what I look for in a brand.
How does this campaign reflect your personal style or how you like to dress day-to-day?
NPB: I love how versatile the pieces in this campaign are. I tend to always go back to my favorite staple wardrobe pieces, and this collection has so many new additions I can add to my closet.
BB: I'd describe my style as modern and easy, and that's exactly what Express delivered here. The collection fits seamlessly into what I'd actually wear every day. I'd describe my style as modern and easy. The collection fits seamlessly into what I'd actually wear every day.
What was your favorite moment on set while shooting the campaign?
NPB: I love getting to work with Brooklyn, of course, because it never feels like work when we're together. I also enjoyed working with such a talented creative team. Getting to collaborate with the amazing Express team, and of course, working with my incredible glam and styling team, made this campaign feel authentic to us. Plus, photographing with the Morelli Brothers, who always make the shoots fun and beautiful.
BB: Honestly, just having fun on set with Nicola. When we're together, it never feels like work, and I think that comes through in the photos.
What are your favorite fall styles from Express that you see fitting into your wardrobe this season, and why?
NPB: I loved so many pieces, but I think my favorite was the faux-fur coat. It's so soft and chic, I would wear it all the time when the weather starts getting cold. I also love the cozy sweater. I wear it all the time since I took it from the set.
BB: I'm really into the plaid topcoat. It has that effortless, laid-back edge while still being a classic piece I'll wear for years. I'm also a big fan of the chinos since they're easy and something I can throw on for pretty much anything.
Shop the blouse:
Express
Sheer Portofino Shirt
Nicola, can you tell us a few pieces from the campaign that will be in your capsule wardrobe come fall?
Shop Nicola's Top 3 Picks
Express
Cable Knit V-Neck Tunic Sweater
"I love the Signature Sweater since it is soft, cozy, and perfect for layering. I asked to keep it after the campaign shoot and have been living in it ever since."
express
High Waisted Dark Wash Relaxed Flare Jeans
"Great denim is also always at the core of my wardrobe, and I loved the fit of the jeans I wore in the Express campaign. They're so comfortable and can be interchangeable for day or night."
express
Feathered Faux Fur Coat
"I loved the faux-fur coat also—it was so chic yet cozy. I would wear that all the time in the fall."
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.