One of the hands-down easiest ways to incorporate a fresh color trend into your wardrobe is via your bag. A colorful bag is also one of the coolest ways to make an all-black outfit stand out, which Hailey Bieber expertly displayed last week in NYC. The first thing I noticed about her leather-coat-and-cropped-pants outfit was that she was wearing a bag in the same color family as the one her close friend Kendall Jenner wore a month ago in Miami: bright blue. Bieber was spotted carrying a Valesque shoulder bag in a pretty aqua hue, which Jenner, who also wore all-black, opted for a cobalt The Row bag.
Based on the S/S 27 runways, shades of bright blue are confirmed to be everywhere next year, and the popularity of the color family is already rising. So the verdict is that I wouldn't wait to add a bright blue handbag to your collection—especially since they're selling fast (I've been keeping tabs). Keep scrolling to shop some very solid contenders and see styling inspiration via Bieber and Jenner.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.