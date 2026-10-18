If hearing that there's already a trend on deck to knock royal purple off of its throne gives you color-trend whiplash, I get it. But this one is pretty undeniable. The hue I speak of is cobalt blue. Its rise actually began months ago, but after seeing it on countless S/S 27 runways throughout fashion month (Loewe, Kallmeyer, Proenza Schouler among them), it's clear that cobalt, used somewhat interchangeably with Klein blue, royal blue, and ultramarine, will be the It color of 2027.
Truth be told, cobalt blue isn't that far of a cry from royal purple, and is a clear continuation of the jewel-tone theme that's defined fashion as of late. The runway and fashion-girl examples below show that it's as cool to wear it as just a pop of color as it is when worn head-to-toe, so have fun with it, and by all means, start wearing it now.
Keep scrolling to see cobalt on the runways and IRL, and shop chic options to wear now and in 2027.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.