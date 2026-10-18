Spotted on Kendall: The Bag-Color Trend That'll Be Out of Stock By Winter

How's this for timing? Just as I was writing a piece about 2027's It color, cobalt blue, Kendall Jenner stepped out in Miami carrying a bag in the exact same hue, paired with an LBD. The S/S 27 runways proved over and over that cobalt is the color to add to your wardrobe, and as Jenner proved, a cobalt-colored accessory is the perfect way to start doing so now.
Jenner's bag is a past-season style by The Row, but plenty of brands have been busy making new cobalt-blue bags recently—Bottega Veneta, Reformation, and Staud included. And it's a great way to bring a pop of color to your winter looks to come. The only problem is that they're selling out everywhere. (Trust me—I've been keeping track.) So, my best advice is to add one to your wardrobe now, and I've rounded up the best of the currently available styles. Keep scrolling to shop them while they're still in stock (and to get inspired by Jenner's LBD-and-cobalt-bag look).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.