Do you have a running checklist of what you look for in an everyday designer bag? I do—and the bar is high. For me, a great everyday bag should be spacious enough for all my essentials, comfortable to carry over the shoulder or in the crook of my arm, polished enough to complement everything from leggings to a midi skirt, and versatile enough to take me from Pilates to a nice lunch. On top of that, I'd love to take it from one season to the next. Enter the Coach Chelsea, an elegant bag that checks all those boxes.
In January 2026, Coach introduced the Chelsea, a flap-style shoulder bag crafted from natural-grain leather or velvety suede, both of which lend it an effortlessly relaxed look and feel. Designed for everyday use, it features an open interior with a zip pocket for easy organization and a secure push-lock closure. The style debuted in two sizes, 30 and 36 inches, and recently added a 26-inch size. It's available in many neutral colorways, from black and brown leather to tan and burgundy.
It didn't take long for the Chelsea to catch the style set's attention. Beyond its elevated yet wearable design, the bag received a major celebrity endorsement when Bella Hadid carried it in Cannes in May. She paired hers with a sheer blouse, trousers, and pumps, showing how easily the style fit into her well-established wardrobe.
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Six months later, Hadid is still reaching for the bag. This week in Aspen, where she was spending time with her boyfriend, she was photographed carrying the chocolate-brown leather style twice in just two days. On the first occasion, she paired it with slim bootcut jeans and a fur coat; the next day, she wore it with relaxed straight-leg jeans and a denim jacket.
As Hadid's outfits show, the bag is exceptionally easy to wear with a range of looks. Perhaps its greatest selling point, though, is its ability to transcend seasons without feeling out of place. Its year-round appeal makes it an investment that will pay off for years. That said, whether you're looking for a new everyday designer staple for yourself or a fail-safe holiday gift for the fashion person on your list, keep scrolling to shop the Chelsea Bag.
Shop the Coach Chelsea Bag
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
The exact colorway Hadid owns.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
You can't go wrong with suede for winter.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30 in Signature Suede
Maximalist dressers, this one is for you.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30
This black bag will be the hardest-working piece in your wardrobe.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30 With Chain
The chain makes it even more polished.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30 With Chain
Style with a black minidress, sheer tights, and pumps.
Coach
Chelsea Shoulder Bag 30 With Chain
It's hard to pick a favorite.
coach
Chelsea Bag 36
The 36-inch is the largest offering.
Coach
Chelsea Bag 36
I'm sold.
Coach
Chelsea Bag 26
Take this bag from day to night.
Coach
Chelsea Bag 26
So cute.
Coach
Chelsea Bag 26
Any fashion person would love to receive this has a holiday gift.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.