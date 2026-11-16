The 5 Winter Bag Trends That Will Remain Relevant Through 2027 (and '28 and '29)

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Woman wearing a structured handbag, a winter 2026 bag trend.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)
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If you know anything about me, you know I'm an accessories girl. I live my life scrolling through social media, secondhand websites, and my favorite retailers on the hunt for the next It bag, shoe style, and jewelry piece. Now that the weather is getting chillier in New York City and I'm searching for inspiration for the next big thing, I've been seeing a certain set of bag trends all over my feed. From classic winter staples to on-the-rise handbag trends, there are five styles that have been catching my eye this season.

Below, see the best winter handbags that—to no one's surprise—will likely sell out by December 1.

Classic Suede

Woman wearing suede handbag, a winter bag 2026 trend.

(Image credit: @monikh)

Classic suede for the winter months will always be a good idea. Instead of colorful suede bags, fashion people are opting for tried-and-true silhouettes in hues like caramel, chocolate, saddle, and cinnamon.

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Slouchy Silhouettes

Woman wearing slouched handbag, a winter bag 2026 trend.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

According to fashion people, the slouchier the bag, the better. This upcoming season, insiders are looking for relaxed silhouettes for their handbags in an array of shapes: Clutches, tote bags, and top-handle styles are all getting looser and less stuffy.

Simple Shapes

Woman wearing square handbag, a winter bag 2026 trend.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

In the complete opposite direction, simple, rigid handbags are picking up steam. Small square bags in leather and satin are at the top of fashion people's wish lists, while others are opting for elongated yet geometric clutches and shoulder bags that still maintain a structured shape.

Intentionally Distressed

Woman wearing distressed leather handbag, a winter bag 2026 trend.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Let your bag live a little. Per the style set, distressed and intentionally worn leather bags are on the rise for the colder months. Instead of pristine-condition pieces, celebrities and street style stars alike are either buying vintage bags with scuff marks or opting for brand-new bags that already have that pre-loved look.

Eye of the Tiger

Woman wearing tiger print handbag, a winter bag 2026 trend.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Step aside, dalmatian. There's a new It print in town this winter. Introducing tiger: the bold striped pattern that's taking over handbags, accessories, and shoes. Although it suspiciously looks like zebra print, a warmer beige makes tiger-print handbags easier to style and a bit less stark.

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Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.