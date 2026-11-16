If you know anything about me, you know I'm an accessories girl. I live my life scrolling through social media, secondhand websites, and my favorite retailers on the hunt for the next It bag, shoe style, and jewelry piece. Now that the weather is getting chillier in New York City and I'm searching for inspiration for the next big thing, I've been seeing a certain set of bag trends all over my feed. From classic winter staples to on-the-rise handbag trends, there are five styles that have been catching my eye this season.
Below, see the best winter handbags that—to no one's surprise—will likely sell out by December 1.
Shop the Best Winter Handbag Trends for 2026
Classic Suede
Classic suede for the winter months will always be a good idea. Instead of colorful suede bags, fashion people are opting for tried-and-true silhouettes in hues like caramel, chocolate, saddle, and cinnamon.
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Free People
Maeve Suede Tote Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Madison Intrecciato Suede Shoulder Bag
Little Liffner
Mega Sprout Suede Tote
Nour Hammour
Amal Bag
STAUD
Ollie Suede Shoulder Bag
Slouchy Silhouettes
According to fashion people, the slouchier the bag, the better. This upcoming season, insiders are looking for relaxed silhouettes for their handbags in an array of shapes: Clutches, tote bags, and top-handle styles are all getting looser and less stuffy.
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
STAUD
Cuff Clutch
Banana Republic Factory
Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote
Gucci
Starlet Large Shoulder Bag
Aesther Ekme
Nina Slouchy Clutch Bag
Simple Shapes
In the complete opposite direction, simple, rigid handbags are picking up steam. Small square bags in leather and satin are at the top of fashion people's wish lists, while others are opting for elongated yet geometric clutches and shoulder bags that still maintain a structured shape.
ZARA
Satin Handbag
VERAFIED
Chocolate Éclair Bag
The Row
Elise Bag
Kallmeyer
Brunch Bag in Leather
Intentionally Distressed
Let your bag live a little. Per the style set, distressed and intentionally worn leather bags are on the rise for the colder months. Instead of pristine-condition pieces, celebrities and street style stars alike are either buying vintage bags with scuff marks or opting for brand-new bags that already have that pre-loved look.
ACNE STUDIOS
Distressed Leather Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Levi Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach
Soft Empire Carryall Bag 48
Miu Miu
Beau Nappa Leather Bag
Tory Burch
Romy Distressed Bucket Bag in Brown
Eye of the Tiger
Step aside, dalmatian. There's a new It print in town this winter. Introducing tiger: the bold striped pattern that's taking over handbags, accessories, and shoes. Although it suspiciously looks like zebra print, a warmer beige makes tiger-print handbags easier to style and a bit less stark.
Toteme
Medium Pony Hair Day Tote
Reformation
Hannah Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Clik East West Tiger Calf Hair Medium Shoulder Bag
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.