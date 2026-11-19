After years of minimalist bags—think logo-free, neutral colored, and mostly pebble- or smooth-leather styles—finally, brands are leaning into fun again. Sure, for fans of quiet luxury, those understated handbags still exist, but so do bags that make a statement with every wear, carrying your outfit no matter what you wear. One such rising maximalist trend ahead of the New Year is croc, but not just croc.
The best croc bags to invest in right now are the colorful kinds, with Chanel, Toteme, Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and more makers opting for unexpected shades like chartreuse, raspberry, aquamarine, and oxblood. Investing in one is not for the faint of heart—going for a black bag is certainly easier to justify—but if you've already checked those off your list or are interested in shaking things up stylistically in the New Year, a colorful, croc-embossed bag is a perfect pick. Shop our favorite versions below.
Shop 2027's Colorful, Croc-Embossed Bag Trend
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Tote
The perfect work/travel bag if you're bored of boring bags.
YSL
Midnight Small Clutch in Crocodile
This clutch is next-level chic.
chanel
Hobo Handbag
What a color.
TOM FORD
Tumbled Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
A simple clutch to wear with black dresses all winter.
YSL
Le 5 À 7 Baby Bea in Crocodile-Embossed Leather
Even the name is chic: Le 5 à 7 Baby Bea.
Miu Miu
Beau Bag in Crocodile Embossed Calfskin
Loves a Miu Miu bag.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Handbag Small in Faded Dark Blue
I've never seen a bag in this color, and now I can't stop thinking about it.
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Everyday Cabas
A good bucket bag will always come in handy.
CHANEL
Shopping Bag
I have this bag in suede, but now I'm regretting not waiting for this croc version.
LIFFNER
Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
Another stunning color option.
DEMELLIER
The Midi Hudson Crocodile-Effect Leather Tote
WWW's New York editors are obsessed with DeMellier bags. Just saying.
TOTEME
Threefold Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
A perfect bag to put inside your big totes. It's easily visible and can always be pulled out and carried as a clutch.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.